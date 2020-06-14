/
1 bedroom apartments
34 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Matawan, NJ
9 Units Available
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,004
1032 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
6 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.
Contact for Availability
Matawan Station Apartments
90 Main St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
Discover serene living at Matawan Station, a garden style community in Central New Jersey.
1 Unit Available
400 Cross Road
400 Cross Road, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
770 sqft
Nice updated first floor unit for rent: 1 bedroom, living-room, dining-room, kitchen and full bath. All place has crown moldings and beautiful hard wood floors, two walk in closets and linen closet next to the bath.
Results within 1 mile of Matawan
4 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
804 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
15 Haven Drive
15 Haven Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
708 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY 55+ Just unpack and enjoy this one bedroom Ranch in Cheesequake Village with Community bus, pool and clubhouse. Newer kitchen w/gas stove, dishwasher & refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Matawan
5 Units Available
Green Grove Terrace
99 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,360
604 sqft
In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Green Grove . . . Just minutes from the beach and amusement park, and within walking distance to many shopping centers.
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.
1 Unit Available
8 Dolan Avenue
8 Dolan Avenue, Sayreville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Lovely renovated apartment in a two family home is ready for a tenant. Fine spacious rooms to include Kitchen, Dining/Living Space, Bedroom, Bathroom and Bonus Room, could be used as 2nd Bedroom complete with window and closets.
1 Unit Available
13 W 3rd Street
13 West 3rd Street, Keyport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Lovely and spacious upstairs apartment in sought after Keyport. Home offers a large bedroom with a spacious walk in closet. Eat in Kitchen has pantry and gas cooking. Living room is also a good size. Find a walk up attic with room for storage.
1 Unit Available
20 Village Green Way
20 Village Green, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
Welcome Home. Great 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in desirable Village Green community. New stainless steele appliances in kitchen. Laminate floors downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Matawan
The Waterfront
20 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
775 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
75 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,915
849 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
2 Units Available
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
870 sqft
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
4000 Hylan Blvd
4000 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,425
1850 sqft
APARTMENT AVAILABLE NOW - APRIL 2020 . JUST READ THIS AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS. IT IS AVAILABLE NOW.. G.K. - Staten Island NYC, HYLAN Blvd.
Eltingville
1 Unit Available
4444 Hylan Blvd.
4444 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,399
750 sqft
This is a listing for a sublet on Staten Island NYC that is available now. Please put your contact information in your email or in your tenant details.
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
19 Perona Lane
19 Perona Lane, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2290 sqft
20166H-1 GOOD SIZE BEDROOM, LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO. STREET PARKING SPACES AVAILABLE AT ALL TIMES. CLOSE TO BEACH, SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION.
Woodrow
1 Unit Available
922 Rathbun Avenue
922 Rathbun Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2874 sqft
Enter into a bright and airy 1 bedroom apartment with private side entrance, entry foyer, large windows, eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher and refrigerator, separate living room and separate bedroom, with wood blind window treatments, lots of
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
442 Rathbun Avenue
442 Rathbun Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2600 sqft
Beautiful large one bedroom ground level apartment; eat in kitchen; move in condition. Tenant pays cable, gas and electric. No washer/dryer. no Smoking; no pets.
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
5190 Amboy Rd
5190 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
650 sqft
Large and bright, semi-basement, one bedroom apartment. Fully renovated with a new eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, sizable living room, new beautiful tiled flooring throughout. Laundry hookups available.
1 Unit Available
213 Main Street
213 Main Street, Keansburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
GREAT SIZE 1 BEDROOM CONDO FOR RENT - STEPS TO MASS TRANSIT AND CLOSE TO GORGEOUS SANDY BEACHES - LARGE LIVING ROOM OPENS TO DINING ROOM - GOOD SIZE BEDROOM - FULL BATH AND STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER
