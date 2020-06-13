115 Apartments for rent in Marlton, NJ with balcony
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 7
1 of 58
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 7
1 of 22
1 of 24
1 of 5
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 8
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 62
1 of 6
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 12
Talk about English roots: Originally known as "Evesham," Marlton is one of the oldest communities in the New World and was named after an Old World English village just outside of Shakespeare's home, Stratford-upon-Avon, back in 1688.
Marlton may be an unofficial town in New Jersey, but it has a lot of character as its own community. Marlton has a rich history that has its own tale to tell and legacy to carry. Currently home to a little over 10,000 people, this town is a part of the Evesham Township of New Jersey in Burlington County, one of the largest counties in the state. As one of the original 13 townships of Burlington, Marlton is actually a community in southeastern New Jersey that has not yet been incorporated by the state. Living under the radar for the win, Marlton style! This little hidden gem was founded by a couple of young poor immigrant farmers in 1676. Now if that isn't old school, what is? See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Marlton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.