Apartment List
/
NJ
/
marlton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:12 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Marlton, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
$
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
43 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Villager at Barton Run
300 Barton Run Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,321
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1099 sqft
Welcome home to The Villager at Barton Run. Our serene, tree-lined community offers upgraded 1-and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality design.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1168 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS
125 E Main St, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1139 sqft
Conveniently located on Main Street in historic Marlton, New Jersey. Marlton Gateway Apartments extends an indulgent way of living to this lovely downtown business district.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
13 Units Available
Hunters Chase
100 Hunt Club Trl, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hunters Chase offers comfortable apartments in a variety of floor plans. Units feature fireplaces, refrigerators, in-unit laundry fixtures and carpet. The community is pet friendly and offers a pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
11 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,455
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
908 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE
905 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Landlord would love to rent fully-furnished. Inquire within! This first floor, end-unit, garden-style condo backs to the woods. The exterior is charming and woodsy, clad in a gray-green wood siding.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
Jackie's Crossing
12 S Maple Ave, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1000 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to live in the heart of Marlton NJ! Jackie's Crossing not only offers all the newest and highest quality amenities in a property, but once you call it home, you can walk to some of the best shopping and restaurants in town.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1615 Woodhollow Dr
1615 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1072 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! This fabulous two bedroom, two bathroom totally renovated condo in Marlton, New Jersey is a must-see.
Results within 1 mile of Marlton
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Brighton Dr
9 Brighton Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1876 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home, perfect neighborhood and location - Property Id: 300092 This beautiful 3 bed/2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE
805 Augusta Circle, Ramblewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
976 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR CONDO WITH DECK OUT FRONT AND ATTACHED GARAGE ON FIRST FLOOR WITH AUTO OPENER AND PLENTY OF STORAGE AREA. , LOCATED ON GOLF COURSE.LANDLORD PAYS CONDO FEE AND LANDLORD PAYS WATER AND SEWER.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1405 AUGUSTA CIRCLE
1405 Augusta Circle, Ramblewood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1820 sqft
Welcome to this multilevel townhouse in the Eagle Point neighborhood. Cathedral ceilings makes this unit bright and open. This property is well maintained and has an eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar area. The living room has a cozy fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Marlton
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
7 Units Available
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,473
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
62 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,065
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
60 Units Available
Jefferson Mount Laurel
12000 Knox Way, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,570
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the epic story of your life in a picturesque setting. Nestled in amidst a wooded enclave, Jefferson Mount Laurel is a luxury apartment community where modern sophistication and natural beauty blend together to make for a truly unique lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Grand Apartments, an impressive garden-style apartment community nestled within residential Maple Shade, NJ. These apartments boast central-air, private entrances and extra-large bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
Stirling Court
113 Hastings Way, Ramblewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
912 sqft
A Mount Laurel sanctuary, just off Larchmont Boulevard. Spacious apartments in a friendly neighborhood with easy access to great dining and shopping. Minutes from Route 38 and I-295.
City Guide for Marlton, NJ

Talk about English roots: Originally known as "Evesham," Marlton is one of the oldest communities in the New World and was named after an Old World English village just outside of Shakespeare's home, Stratford-upon-Avon, back in 1688.

Marlton may be an unofficial town in New Jersey, but it has a lot of character as its own community. Marlton has a rich history that has its own tale to tell and legacy to carry. Currently home to a little over 10,000 people, this town is a part of the Evesham Township of New Jersey in Burlington County, one of the largest counties in the state. As one of the original 13 townships of Burlington, Marlton is actually a community in southeastern New Jersey that has not yet been incorporated by the state. Living under the radar for the win, Marlton style! This little hidden gem was founded by a couple of young poor immigrant farmers in 1676. Now if that isn't old school, what is? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Marlton, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Marlton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Marlton 1 BedroomsMarlton 2 BedroomsMarlton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarlton 3 BedroomsMarlton Accessible ApartmentsMarlton Apartments with Balcony
Marlton Apartments with GarageMarlton Apartments with GymMarlton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarlton Apartments with ParkingMarlton Apartments with Pool
Marlton Apartments with Washer-DryerMarlton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMarlton Furnished ApartmentsMarlton Pet Friendly PlacesMarlton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJCamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ
Willow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJ
Broomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PAHamilton Square, NJBlue Bell, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University