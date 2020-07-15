1002 ROBERTS LANE

Amenities

This amazing 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home renovation was completed 4/10/17 featuring new Kitchen Cabinets, counters, sink, faucet, stainless steel appliance package. Both bathrooms are completely updated. Has new waterproof plank flooring in the dining and living room areas. Carpet on the stairs and the entire 2nd floor. Newer washer, dryer, heater, Air conditioner. Home includes a fenced in yard with direct access to a playground out the rear yard gate. There is an attached shed and 2nd detached shed for your storage needs. Association has pool, playgrounds and tennis courts. There are 2 assigned parking spots directly out front of the unit. Close to Route 73, Route 70, Route 295, NJ turnpike. Walking distance to Whole foods, restaurants and shopping. This home has been updated and is Move in ready.