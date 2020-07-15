All apartments in Marlton
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:55 PM

1002 ROBERTS LANE

1002 Roberts Lane · (856) 823-1556
Location

1002 Roberts Lane, Marlton, NJ 08053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1459 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
This amazing 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home renovation was completed 4/10/17 featuring new Kitchen Cabinets, counters, sink, faucet, stainless steel appliance package. Both bathrooms are completely updated. Has new waterproof plank flooring in the dining and living room areas. Carpet on the stairs and the entire 2nd floor. Newer washer, dryer, heater, Air conditioner. Home includes a fenced in yard with direct access to a playground out the rear yard gate. There is an attached shed and 2nd detached shed for your storage needs. Association has pool, playgrounds and tennis courts. There are 2 assigned parking spots directly out front of the unit. Close to Route 73, Route 70, Route 295, NJ turnpike. Walking distance to Whole foods, restaurants and shopping. This home has been updated and is Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 ROBERTS LANE have any available units?
1002 ROBERTS LANE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marlton, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marlton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 ROBERTS LANE have?
Some of 1002 ROBERTS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 ROBERTS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1002 ROBERTS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 ROBERTS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1002 ROBERTS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlton.
Does 1002 ROBERTS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1002 ROBERTS LANE offers parking.
Does 1002 ROBERTS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 ROBERTS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 ROBERTS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1002 ROBERTS LANE has a pool.
Does 1002 ROBERTS LANE have accessible units?
No, 1002 ROBERTS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 ROBERTS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 ROBERTS LANE has units with dishwashers.
