115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marlton, NJ

Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
9 Brighton Dr
9 Brighton Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1876 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home, perfect neighborhood and location - Property Id: 300092 This beautiful 3 bed/2.

1405 AUGUSTA CIRCLE
1405 Augusta Circle, Ramblewood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1820 sqft
Welcome to this multilevel townhouse in the Eagle Point neighborhood. Cathedral ceilings makes this unit bright and open. This property is well maintained and has an eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar area. The living room has a cozy fireplace.

12 Tudor Court - 1
12 Tudor Court, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2544 sqft
Come take a look at this beautiful Townhome for rent in Marlton Woods. This home features upgrades with little yard maintenance.

20 Lancaster Drive
20 Lancaster Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1544 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Fall in love with this one of a kind rancher, nestled in Marlton. Once inside, you'll find a home that is fresh, bright, and meticulously maintained.
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.

6 REGENCY COURT
6 Regency Ct, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1753 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Newer Construction Contemporary Townhome. A desirable location for shopping, transportation, library, churches and Synagogues.

9 Brantley Way
9 Brantley Way, Camden County, NJ
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY!  This delightful home located in Voorhees, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 2.

1054 PENDLETON COURT
1054 Pendleton Court, Echelon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated townhome in desirable Three Ponds. Stunning floors, neutral paint colors and a fantastic kitchen, this is not your typical rental.

313 LINDEN STREET
313 Linden Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Charming 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath twin home featuring a wood planked front porch that's cozy enough to enjoy that morning cup of coffee or a good book. Beautiful landscaping surrounds the entire grounds of this lovely home.

1603 N Bowling Green Dr
1603 North Bowling Green Drive, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1603 N Bowling Green Dr Available 07/01/20 - Newer Renovation Contemporary Kitchen Finished Hardwood FloorsThru out Central Air Newer Bathrooms Double glazed windows Clothes Washer and Dryer Large Yard Garage More pictures coming soon.

17 Jessica Ct
17 Jessica, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1954 sqft
This lovely 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhome has all you need. The garage, family/playroom, and ample closet space are in the lower level. The main level consists of the living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen and a half bath.

322 KINGS CROFT
322 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1652 sqft
This Kings Croft town home end unit with carport and front porch has been beautifully updated and is move in ready. Once inside you will see the many updates that this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has to offer.

41 ISABELLE COURT
41 Isabelle Ct, Burlington County, NJ
Stunning 3 story townhome in The Reserve at Marlton. Nearly brand new with high end finishes throughout the home and a flexible floor plan. And the kitchen - check out that fridge! The rear patio and deck both face the woods for that added privacy.

14 E 3RD ST #D
14 West 3rd Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
You're ready to trade your single-family home for a simpler, care-free lifestyle, but you're not ready to compromise your standards of quality and luxury, nor sacrifice the conveniences of an in-town location.

105 SIMI COURT
105 Simi Court, Ashland, NJ
Welcome to this Beautiful home on the East side of Cherry Hill. This exclusive home is on a very quiet street. This home is vey spacious and has an open floor plan with lots of natural sunlight.

415 PIMLICO WAY
415 Pimlico Way, Burlington County, NJ
Experience the beauty of this spacious two-story colonial saltbox. Walk into a bit of luxury--the foyer features double entry doors with etched glass and restored wood floors.

61 WEAVER DRIVE
61 Weaver Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2262 sqft
Rarely on the market Foxton Model, Orleans largest model in Tanglewood, 2 car garage, over sized kitchen, 2 story family room with gas log fireplace, crown molding, hardwood floor in family room and kitchen new carpet in living room, dining room

65 WEAVER DRIVE
65 Weaver Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2216 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 65 WEAVER DRIVE in Burlington County. View photos, descriptions and more!

11 KNIGHTON LANE
11 Knighton Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1441 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 KNIGHTON LANE in Burlington County. View photos, descriptions and more!

6 NOTTINGHAM WAY
6 Nottingham Way, Burlington County, NJ
Gorgeous open floor plan offers 2 Story Foyer with 9 foot ceilings which leads into a Formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room for all of those entertaining days.

72 WINDSOR
72 Windsor Mews, Ellisburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2082 sqft
Great Town home in a great location!! Over 2,000 square feet of living! One of the largest in Windsor Mews! Beautifully Updated Kitchen and bathrooms!! Move in ready. Nice size rooms! Large two story living room makes it bright and open.

June 2020 Marlton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Marlton Rent Report. Marlton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marlton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Marlton rents decline sharply over the past month

Marlton rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Marlton stand at $1,448 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,748 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Marlton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Marlton

    As rents have increased moderately in Marlton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Marlton is less affordable for renters.

    • Marlton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,748 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% rise in Marlton.
    • While Marlton's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Marlton than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Marlton is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

