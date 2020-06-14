Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Marlton, NJ

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Villager at Barton Run
300 Barton Run Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,321
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1099 sqft
Welcome home to The Villager at Barton Run. Our serene, tree-lined community offers upgraded 1-and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality design.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
22 Units Available
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1168 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE
905 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Landlord would love to rent fully-furnished. Inquire within! This first floor, end-unit, garden-style condo backs to the woods. The exterior is charming and woodsy, clad in a gray-green wood siding.
Results within 5 miles of Marlton
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
$
63 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,065
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
$
6 Units Available
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,639
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
1 Unit Available
Stirling Court
113 Hastings Way, Ramblewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
912 sqft
A Mount Laurel sanctuary, just off Larchmont Boulevard. Spacious apartments in a friendly neighborhood with easy access to great dining and shopping. Minutes from Route 38 and I-295.
Results within 10 miles of Marlton
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
23 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
23 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$980
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
17 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:49pm
$
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$895
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.

June 2020 Marlton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Marlton Rent Report. Marlton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marlton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Marlton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Marlton Rent Report. Marlton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marlton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Marlton rents decline sharply over the past month

Marlton rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Marlton stand at $1,448 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,748 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Marlton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Marlton

    As rents have increased moderately in Marlton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Marlton is less affordable for renters.

    • Marlton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,748 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% rise in Marlton.
    • While Marlton's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Marlton than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Marlton is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

