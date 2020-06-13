66 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Marlton, NJ
Talk about English roots: Originally known as "Evesham," Marlton is one of the oldest communities in the New World and was named after an Old World English village just outside of Shakespeare's home, Stratford-upon-Avon, back in 1688.
Marlton may be an unofficial town in New Jersey, but it has a lot of character as its own community. Marlton has a rich history that has its own tale to tell and legacy to carry. Currently home to a little over 10,000 people, this town is a part of the Evesham Township of New Jersey in Burlington County, one of the largest counties in the state. As one of the original 13 townships of Burlington, Marlton is actually a community in southeastern New Jersey that has not yet been incorporated by the state. Living under the radar for the win, Marlton style! This little hidden gem was founded by a couple of young poor immigrant farmers in 1676. Now if that isn't old school, what is? See more
Finding an apartment in Marlton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.