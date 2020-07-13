117 Apartments for rent in Marlton, NJ with parking
Talk about English roots: Originally known as "Evesham," Marlton is one of the oldest communities in the New World and was named after an Old World English village just outside of Shakespeare's home, Stratford-upon-Avon, back in 1688.
Marlton may be an unofficial town in New Jersey, but it has a lot of character as its own community. Marlton has a rich history that has its own tale to tell and legacy to carry. Currently home to a little over 10,000 people, this town is a part of the Evesham Township of New Jersey in Burlington County, one of the largest counties in the state. As one of the original 13 townships of Burlington, Marlton is actually a community in southeastern New Jersey that has not yet been incorporated by the state. Living under the radar for the win, Marlton style! This little hidden gem was founded by a couple of young poor immigrant farmers in 1676. Now if that isn't old school, what is? See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marlton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.