117 Apartments for rent in Marlton, NJ with parking

Talk about English roots: Originally known as "Evesham," Marlton is one of the oldest communities in the New World and was named after an Old World English village just outside of Shakespeare's home, Stratford-upon-Avon, back in 1688.

Marlton may be an unofficial town in New Jersey, but it has a lot of character as its own community. Marlton has a rich history that has its own tale to tell and legacy to carry. Currently home to a little over 10,000 people, this town is a part of the Evesham Township of New Jersey in Burlington County, one of the largest counties in the state. As one of the original 13 townships of Burlington, Marlton is actually a community in southeastern New Jersey that has not yet been incorporated by the state. Living under the radar for the win, Marlton style! This little hidden gem was founded by a couple of young poor immigrant farmers in 1676. Now if that isn't old school, what is? See more