Apartment List
/
NJ
/
marlton
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:43 PM

102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marlton, NJ

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
7 Units Available
Villager at Barton Run
300 Barton Run Blvd, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1099 sqft
Welcome home to The Villager at Barton Run. Our serene, tree-lined community offers upgraded 1-and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality design.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
1178 sqft
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
21 Units Available
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1168 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS
125 E Main St, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1139 sqft
Conveniently located on Main Street in historic Marlton, New Jersey. Marlton Gateway Apartments extends an indulgent way of living to this lovely downtown business district.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
$
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1144 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
13 Units Available
Hunters Chase
100 Hunt Club Trl, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
914 sqft
Hunters Chase offers comfortable apartments in a variety of floor plans. Units feature fireplaces, refrigerators, in-unit laundry fixtures and carpet. The community is pet friendly and offers a pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
43 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
11 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
908 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1514 WOODHOLLOW DR
1514 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Spectacular 2 bedroom 2 full bath. 2nd floor. Totally renovated. Open floor plan. Located near major highways. Plenty of shopping minutes away. Landlord looking at least a 2 year lease. No smoking no pets.Condo in mint condition.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE
905 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Landlord would love to rent fully-furnished. Inquire within! This first floor, end-unit, garden-style condo backs to the woods. The exterior is charming and woodsy, clad in a gray-green wood siding.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
Jackie's Crossing
12 S Maple Ave, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1000 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to live in the heart of Marlton NJ! Jackie's Crossing not only offers all the newest and highest quality amenities in a property, but once you call it home, you can walk to some of the best shopping and restaurants in town.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1615 Woodhollow Dr
1615 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1072 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! This fabulous two bedroom, two bathroom totally renovated condo in Marlton, New Jersey is a must-see.
Results within 1 mile of Marlton
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE
805 Augusta Circle, Ramblewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
976 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR CONDO WITH DECK OUT FRONT AND ATTACHED GARAGE ON FIRST FLOOR WITH AUTO OPENER AND PLENTY OF STORAGE AREA. , LOCATED ON GOLF COURSE.LANDLORD PAYS CONDO FEE AND LANDLORD PAYS WATER AND SEWER.
Results within 5 miles of Marlton
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
7 Units Available
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
9 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1152 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
$
70 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
60 Units Available
Jefferson Mount Laurel
12000 Knox Way, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1086 sqft
Live the epic story of your life in a picturesque setting. Nestled in amidst a wooded enclave, Jefferson Mount Laurel is a luxury apartment community where modern sophistication and natural beauty blend together to make for a truly unique lifestyle.

June 2020 Marlton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Marlton Rent Report. Marlton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marlton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Marlton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Marlton Rent Report. Marlton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marlton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Marlton rents decline sharply over the past month

Marlton rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Marlton stand at $1,448 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,748 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Marlton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Marlton

    As rents have increased moderately in Marlton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Marlton is less affordable for renters.

    • Marlton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,748 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% rise in Marlton.
    • While Marlton's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Marlton than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Marlton is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Marlton 1 BedroomsMarlton 2 BedroomsMarlton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarlton 3 BedroomsMarlton Accessible ApartmentsMarlton Apartments with Balcony
    Marlton Apartments with GarageMarlton Apartments with GymMarlton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarlton Apartments with ParkingMarlton Apartments with Pool
    Marlton Apartments with Washer-DryerMarlton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMarlton Furnished ApartmentsMarlton Pet Friendly PlacesMarlton Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJCamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ
    Willow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJ
    Broomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PAHamilton Square, NJBlue Bell, PA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
    Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
    Temple University