All apartments in Manasquan
Find more places like 397 1st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manasquan, NJ
/
397 1st Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:17 AM

397 1st Avenue

397 1st Avenue · (732) 915-4011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manasquan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

397 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Manasquan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Price reduced for July/August RENTAL at the Jersey Shore. Located few houses from the Manasquan Inlet and Fishermans Cove. This beachy clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom beach house is the 3rd house from the beach at the south end of Manasquan. Beautiful spacious white beaches, boardwalk, fishing, and surfing beaches await you. Summer breezes are a given and so are beautiful sunset's. Parking for 3-4 vehicles! Sleeps 7 comfortably. 6 Beach badges and utilities included! $3,800/week July & August. $2,800/week for September, Available 7/11 to 8/15, 8/22 to 8/29 and 9/8 to 9/30. NO Pets, NO exceptions, No Smoking, No Groups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 1st Avenue have any available units?
397 1st Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 397 1st Avenue have?
Some of 397 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 397 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
397 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 397 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manasquan.
Does 397 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 397 1st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 397 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 397 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 397 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 397 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 397 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 397 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 397 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 397 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 397 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 397 1st Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manasquan 1 BedroomsManasquan 2 Bedrooms
Manasquan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManasquan Apartments with Garage
Manasquan Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJ
Seaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity