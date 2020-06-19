397 1st Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Price reduced for July/August RENTAL at the Jersey Shore. Located few houses from the Manasquan Inlet and Fishermans Cove. This beachy clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom beach house is the 3rd house from the beach at the south end of Manasquan. Beautiful spacious white beaches, boardwalk, fishing, and surfing beaches await you. Summer breezes are a given and so are beautiful sunset's. Parking for 3-4 vehicles! Sleeps 7 comfortably. 6 Beach badges and utilities included! $3,800/week July & August. $2,800/week for September, Available 7/11 to 8/15, 8/22 to 8/29 and 9/8 to 9/30. NO Pets, NO exceptions, No Smoking, No Groups