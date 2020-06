Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Second floor unit has 2 bedrooms, one bath, a large family room, and a kitchen with gas stove. Most of this unit is carpeted. Entrance to the unit is through an elevated East facing deck. Across the street from the beachfront. Beach badges are provided. Available weekly June 12-19June 19-26