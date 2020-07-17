161 Lake Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

If your plans for summer include a resort like vacation than look no further than 161 Lake Ave. A tropical oasis just 5 blocks to Manasquans magnificent beaches. Three stories of stunning coastal living with outdoor entertaining that is second to none. Pool, cabana, fire pit, grill,dining for 8, a plethora of lounge chairs and you will never want to leave. But should you wander up to the beach, the pool will be waiting when you get back. And for those summer evenings when the sky is illuminated by sea of stars, the third floor deck is where you will want to end your day. And with views of Stockton Lake and glimpses of the ocean , you won't want to miss one sunrise or moonrise. Just a few weeks available so if you think too long, someone else will be taking your summer dream vacation.