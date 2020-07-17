All apartments in Manasquan
Manasquan, NJ
161 Lake Avenue
161 Lake Avenue

161 Lake Avenue · (732) 449-3322
Location

161 Lake Avenue, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Manasquan

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
If your plans for summer include a resort like vacation than look no further than 161 Lake Ave. A tropical oasis just 5 blocks to Manasquans magnificent beaches. Three stories of stunning coastal living with outdoor entertaining that is second to none. Pool, cabana, fire pit, grill,dining for 8, a plethora of lounge chairs and you will never want to leave. But should you wander up to the beach, the pool will be waiting when you get back. And for those summer evenings when the sky is illuminated by sea of stars, the third floor deck is where you will want to end your day. And with views of Stockton Lake and glimpses of the ocean , you won't want to miss one sunrise or moonrise. Just a few weeks available so if you think too long, someone else will be taking your summer dream vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Lake Avenue have any available units?
161 Lake Avenue has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 161 Lake Avenue have?
Some of 161 Lake Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Lake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
161 Lake Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Lake Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 161 Lake Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manasquan.
Does 161 Lake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 161 Lake Avenue offers parking.
Does 161 Lake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 Lake Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Lake Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 161 Lake Avenue has a pool.
Does 161 Lake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 161 Lake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Lake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Lake Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Lake Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Lake Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
