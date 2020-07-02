All apartments in Little Silver
86 Silverside Avenue
86 Silverside Avenue

86 Silverside Avenue · (732) 704-4033
Location

86 Silverside Avenue, Little Silver, NJ 07739
Little Silver

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$40,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 5500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
New-Yorkers... run don't walk... to escape in this wonderful summer monthly retreat. UNDER 10min to BEACHES! 10min to SeaStreak Ferry to NYC in 45min. Pool & POOL HOUSE IS TO DIE FOR! Pool House boasts 18 ft HIGH CEILINGS, Full KITCHEN, Full Bth and Luxury OFFICE. Don't worry if your country club is closed when you live here it's like you have your own. PRIVACY is an understatement. HUGE KITCHEN, Enormous Master suite, OPEN LAYOUT, Great Natural Lighting, XL SUNROOM DECK, SPRAWLING GROUNDS, FULL BASEMENT, OFFICE & MORE! August $40k, September $15k

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

