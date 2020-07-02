86 Silverside Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

New-Yorkers... run don't walk... to escape in this wonderful summer monthly retreat. UNDER 10min to BEACHES! 10min to SeaStreak Ferry to NYC in 45min. Pool & POOL HOUSE IS TO DIE FOR! Pool House boasts 18 ft HIGH CEILINGS, Full KITCHEN, Full Bth and Luxury OFFICE. Don't worry if your country club is closed when you live here it's like you have your own. PRIVACY is an understatement. HUGE KITCHEN, Enormous Master suite, OPEN LAYOUT, Great Natural Lighting, XL SUNROOM DECK, SPRAWLING GROUNDS, FULL BASEMENT, OFFICE & MORE! August $40k, September $15k