All apartments in Little Silver
Find more places like 26 Willow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Silver, NJ
/
26 Willow Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

26 Willow Drive

26 Willow Drive · (732) 224-0900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Little Silver
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

26 Willow Drive, Little Silver, NJ 07739
Little Silver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Hidden Gem ! Conveniently Located & Completely Renovated With Incredible Custom Details Throughout This 3 BR 2 1/2 BA Home. The Main Floor Layout Consists Of A State Of The Art Kitchen With Heated Flooring,, Formal Dining Room, Family Room With 2 Sided Gas Fireplace For The Front Sitting Room And 4 Season Back Porch/Patio Area With Heated Floors. The Top Floor Offers A Magnificent MBR Suite With His/Her Closets & Marvelous Master Bath With Heated Flooring, 2 Additional Ample Size Bedrooms, Full Bath With Heated Flooring & Access To A Spacious Attic For Extra Storage. The Basement Offers An Office Area, Storage Room & Wine Cellar. The Professionally Kept Grounds Offer Play Areas, A Fire Pit Sitting Area, Parking & A Covered Open Front Porch. Too Many Custom Details To List.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Willow Drive have any available units?
26 Willow Drive has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Willow Drive have?
Some of 26 Willow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26 Willow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Willow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26 Willow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Silver.
Does 26 Willow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26 Willow Drive does offer parking.
Does 26 Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Willow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Willow Drive have a pool?
No, 26 Willow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26 Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 26 Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Willow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Willow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Willow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 26 Willow Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Little Silver 2 BedroomsLittle Silver Apartments with Garage
Little Silver Apartments with ParkingLittle Silver Apartments with Pool
Little Silver Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NY
New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJ
Summit, NJPlainfield, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJLido Beach, NYKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity