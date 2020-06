Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Very cozey 2 bedroom located in a nice neighborhood. 2nd floor walk-up newly painted modern kitchen and bath.

Hardwood floors throughout this home plenty storage space. Apartment will come with parking as it becomes available. Heat & Hot water included tenant pays Electric. Total needed to move is $5125 which covers Rent 1 month 1/2 security and realtor .

2 0 2 5 9 4 23 85

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292271

Property Id 292271



No Pets Allowed



