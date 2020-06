Amenities

patio / balcony new construction parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking new construction

FEATURE LISTING...WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. THIS GORGEOUS HOME HAS 5 BEDROOMS AND 4 1/2 BATHS AND IS A FEW SHORT STEPS TO THE OCEAN. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF LAVALLETTE, THIS HOME FEATURES A GOURMET KITCHEN, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, OUTSIDE SHOWER. THE WONDERFUL PORCH IS PERFECT TO SIT AND ENJOY THE SUMMER EVENINGS. ONE BEDROOM HAS 4 NAUTICAL BUNK BEDS, PERFECT FOR THE KIDS. AVAILABLE AUGUST 15-SEPTEMBER 5. RATE IS FOR WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL.