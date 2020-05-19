2007 Main Street

Amenities

Make this annual rental your home near the ocean! Located just blocks from Belmar's beautiful beaches to the east and downtown district to the north, this second floor unit offers two bedrooms, a remodeled kitchen that flows into an open dining / living area, a third room designated as office space, and lots of natural light throughout. One full bath and a shared laundry room complete this recently updated living space. Entry to unit is in back of home that offers a small private balcony.New floors, windows & blinds, counter top, sink & faucet in kitchen, and vanity in bathroom. Shared washer / dryer in back of lower level unit, also new, with private entry for all tenants. No pets and no smoking.