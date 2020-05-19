All apartments in Lake Como
2007 Main Street

2007 Main Street · (732) 681-0027
Location

2007 Main Street, Lake Como, NJ 07719
Lake Como

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 (Upstairs) · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Make this annual rental your home near the ocean! Located just blocks from Belmar's beautiful beaches to the east and downtown district to the north, this second floor unit offers two bedrooms, a remodeled kitchen that flows into an open dining / living area, a third room designated as office space, and lots of natural light throughout. One full bath and a shared laundry room complete this recently updated living space. Entry to unit is in back of home that offers a small private balcony.New floors, windows & blinds, counter top, sink & faucet in kitchen, and vanity in bathroom. Shared washer / dryer in back of lower level unit, also new, with private entry for all tenants. No pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Main Street have any available units?
2007 Main Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2007 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 2007 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Como.
Does 2007 Main Street offer parking?
No, 2007 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 2007 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Main Street have a pool?
No, 2007 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 2007 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 2007 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
