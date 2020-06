Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom on the second floor of a two family home. Painting and polished wood floors just completed. Washer Dryer hook up , All newer appliances , lighting and fans. Located near the HS and a short distance from Forest Park. Available for immediate occupancy.