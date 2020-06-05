All apartments in Keansburg
135 Beachway Avenue

Location

135 Beachway Avenue, Keansburg, NJ 07734

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3198 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Furnished, annual rental. Energy efficient, smart home located across the street from the beach. Breathtaking, unobstructed views of the NYC skyline and Raritan Bay. Generous size rooms with hardwood floors throughout. Formal living and dining rooms. Eat-in kitchen with granite counters, cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and dining area. Family room with gas fireplace and French doors. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath with Jacuzzi tub and shower stall. Front bedrooms on 2nd floor have sliders to a deck with views. Pella and Anderson windows and doors throughout. 2-zone AC/heat. Large, 2-car garage with storage space above. Too many upgrades to mention! Close proximity to the beach, boardwalk, high speed ferry, bus and train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Beachway Avenue have any available units?
135 Beachway Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 Beachway Avenue have?
Some of 135 Beachway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Beachway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
135 Beachway Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Beachway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 135 Beachway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keansburg.
Does 135 Beachway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 135 Beachway Avenue does offer parking.
Does 135 Beachway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Beachway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Beachway Avenue have a pool?
No, 135 Beachway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 135 Beachway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 135 Beachway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Beachway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Beachway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Beachway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 135 Beachway Avenue has units with air conditioning.
