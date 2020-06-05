135 Beachway Avenue

Amenities

Furnished, annual rental. Energy efficient, smart home located across the street from the beach. Breathtaking, unobstructed views of the NYC skyline and Raritan Bay. Generous size rooms with hardwood floors throughout. Formal living and dining rooms. Eat-in kitchen with granite counters, cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and dining area. Family room with gas fireplace and French doors. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath with Jacuzzi tub and shower stall. Front bedrooms on 2nd floor have sliders to a deck with views. Pella and Anderson windows and doors throughout. 2-zone AC/heat. Large, 2-car garage with storage space above. Too many upgrades to mention! Close proximity to the beach, boardwalk, high speed ferry, bus and train.