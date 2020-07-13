116 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Jersey City, NJ

Apartment List
1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
188 South St 82
188 South Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,164
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 314107 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
McGinley Square
266 Monticello Ave 11Q
266 Monticello Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
650 sqft
RENOVATED 1 BR APT FOR RENT JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 312498 --NO BROKER FEE-- --GROUND FLOOR APT-- --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --DISHWASHER-- --MICROWAVE-- --RENOVATED AND

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
7 Magnolia Ave # 3
7 Magnolia Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Grandiose floor-thru UTILITIES INCLUDED Sunny Flat - Property Id: 241510 Large floor-through very sunny, well ventilated space in quiet residential neighborhood. Windows North/South.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
McGinley Square
36 Duncan Avenue
36 Duncan Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 312138 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Dishwasher *Heat and hot water included *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
McGinley Square
143 Duncan Ave 1
143 Duncan Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
HIGH END LUXURY APT IN JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 203176 --NO BROKER FEE-- --FULLY RENOVATED-- --HIGH END LUXURY DESIGN-- --CLOSET AND STORAGE PLACE-- --FREE NETFLIX-- --NEAR TRANSPORTATION-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --EASY PROCESS-- --CO-SIGNERS

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Greenville
117 Ocean Ave
117 Ocean Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,294
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Microwave *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in bathroom Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Non-refundable Application

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
520 Central Ave 32
520 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
**STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 302372 **STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Microwave *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
78 Congress Street
78 Congress St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
550 sqft
** OWNERS ARE STRICT ON CREDIT SO PLEASE INQUIRE ONLY IF YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW** Featuring Laundry in the basement! Gorgeous 1 bedroom apartment for rent including Heat, Hot Water.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
384 Baldwin Ave 5
384 Baldwin Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM** - Property Id: 271437 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Heat and hot water included *Dishwasher *Microwave *Hardwood flooring *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
109 Hutton St 6Z
109 Hutton St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
STUNNING HIGH END 1 BR APT FOR RENT JC HEIGHTS - Property Id: 245641 --NO BROKER FEE-- --HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED-- --DISHWASHER-- --SS APPLIANCES-- --QUARTZ TOPS-- --MODERN LUXURY DESIGN-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --UPGRADED AND RENOVATED-- --NEAR

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
3469 John F Kennedy Blvd 18
3469 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,474
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 285265 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Dishwasher *Microwave *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Tiles in

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
225 Academy St 4
225 Academy St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 268960 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *One month free rent* *Stainless steel appliances *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
225 Academy St 43
225 Academy Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 268954 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~One month free rent~ ~APT Features~ *Stainless steel appliances *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Side
2500 John F Kennedy Blvd 14
2500 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,369
545 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 268136 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Modern kitchen *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
185 OGDEN AVE
185 Ogden Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Brand new updated 1bd + den, on the most desirable block in Jersey City Heights. 650 sqft ground level home with private outdoor patio as well as shared laundry.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
McGinley Square
2700 KENNEDY BLVD
2700 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
466 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 1 bedroom unit close to Journal Square Path station. On site laundry.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Greenville
168 GARFIELD AVE
168 Garfield Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1 Bedroom available for rent on 1st floor. Across from school. Close to transportation.

1 of 11

Last updated July
1 Unit Available
The Heights
235 WEBSTER AVE
235 Webster Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home in this beautiful railroad style 1 bedroom with a den apartment in the prime part of Jersey City Heights. The apartment boasts high ceilings, a spacious master bedroom, plenty of natural light.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
144 BEACON AVE
144 Beacon Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,000
400 sqft
***GREAT DEAL***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, INCLUDING CABLE AND INTERNET***Urban Oasis with Private Entrance. This picturesque studio has been recently renovated, offers a landscaped private yard and is extremely private.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Liberty State Park
114 MONITOR ST
114 Monitor Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
525 sqft
Bergen Lafayette apartment for rent. 1 bedroom plus office/bonus room, located less than 2 blocks from the Liberty State Park Light Rail station. Newly renovated kitchen, additional storage in hallway.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
334 OGDEN AVE
334 Ogden Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING & UNPRESCIDENTED FULL NYC VIEWS!!! Very spacious 1 BD / 1 BTH in Jersey City Heights with Living room/Den. Washer and Dryer within Building! AMAZING location! Directly next to park with Beautiful NYC Views!! Great transportation options!

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
157 CHESTNUT AVE
157 Chestnut Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
550 sqft
This cozy 1BR apartment has its own private entrance, a renovated bathroom, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring, cedar wood lined closets and A/C central air! (Heat/ AC, hot water and internet/.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Side
25 Kensington Ave 23
25 Kensington Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 267777 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Dishwasher *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Modern

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Greenville
184 Seaview Ave
184 Seaview Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1000 sqft
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Non-refundable Application Fee *Credit/Background Check *Mandatory 1yr Lease *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach

Welcome to the July 2020 Jersey City Rent Report. Jersey City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jersey City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jersey City Rent Report. Jersey City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jersey City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Jersey City rents decline sharply over the past month

Jersey City rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jersey City stand at $1,587 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,890 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Jersey City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the New York Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Jersey City over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.2%).
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jersey City

    As rents have fallen moderately in Jersey City, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jersey City is less affordable for renters.

    • Jersey City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,890 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Jersey City fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), Boston (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jersey City than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Jersey City is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,110
    $2,520
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Jersey City
    $1,590
    $1,890
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,390
    0.2%
    -1.5%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,780
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    East Orange
    $1,310
    $1,560
    -1.2%
    -1.9%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -5.7%
    White Plains
    $1,770
    $2,110
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,260
    $2,700
    -0.9%
    1%
    West New York
    $1,330
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    6.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.4%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    0
    1.6%
    Port Chester
    $1,620
    $1,930
    -0.6%
    -1.8%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -1.2%
    -3.2%
    Ossining
    $1,850
    $2,210
    1.4%
    3.4%
    Nesconset
    $1,770
    $2,110
    1.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

