112 SEQUOIA CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath condo backing up to woods. This unit has an updated kitchen with custom cherry cabinets, tile back splash, granite counters & SS appliances with slider to deck. Tiled entry foyer ,updated powder room, spacious living room. Both bedrooms have hardwood floors & the hall bath has been updated. Full basement with washer and dryer included. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts, playground & more. Also available fully furnished for $2000/mo. No smoking & no cats.