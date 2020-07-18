All apartments in Hunterdon County
Find more places like 112 SEQUOIA CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunterdon County, NJ
/
112 SEQUOIA CT
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:50 AM

112 SEQUOIA CT

112 Sequoia Court · (800) 288-7653 ext. 239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

112 Sequoia Court, Hunterdon County, NJ 08822

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath condo backing up to woods. This unit has an updated kitchen with custom cherry cabinets, tile back splash, granite counters & SS appliances with slider to deck. Tiled entry foyer ,updated powder room, spacious living room. Both bedrooms have hardwood floors & the hall bath has been updated. Full basement with washer and dryer included. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts, playground & more. Also available fully furnished for $2000/mo. No smoking & no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 SEQUOIA CT have any available units?
112 SEQUOIA CT has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 SEQUOIA CT have?
Some of 112 SEQUOIA CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 SEQUOIA CT currently offering any rent specials?
112 SEQUOIA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 SEQUOIA CT pet-friendly?
No, 112 SEQUOIA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunterdon County.
Does 112 SEQUOIA CT offer parking?
No, 112 SEQUOIA CT does not offer parking.
Does 112 SEQUOIA CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 SEQUOIA CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 SEQUOIA CT have a pool?
Yes, 112 SEQUOIA CT has a pool.
Does 112 SEQUOIA CT have accessible units?
No, 112 SEQUOIA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 112 SEQUOIA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 SEQUOIA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 SEQUOIA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 SEQUOIA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 112 SEQUOIA CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Halstead Place
67 Halstead St
Clinton, NJ 08809
The Pavilion at Raritan
2 Healthquest Blvd
Flemington, NJ 08822

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANew Brunswick, NJNorristown, PALevittown, PAMorristown, NJTrenton, NJLansdale, PAPlainfield, NJEaston, PAHorsham, PA
Somerset, NJHatboro, PAPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PADoylestown, PAPhillipsburg, NJFlemington, NJDublin, PAWashington, NJClinton, NJHigh Bridge, NJLambertville, NJ
Pennington, NJBradley Gardens, NJLawrenceville, NJChalfont, PAHackettstown, NJRaritan, NJSuccasunna, NJGreen Knoll, NJBernardsville, NJMontgomeryville, PASomerville, NJMendham, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity