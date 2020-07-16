11 Sutton Road

Amenities

Cottage on secluded horse farm at the end of a long driveway lined by flowering pear trees & post-and-board fencing. Neutral decor, high ceilings, plentiful closets, & great natural light. 2 bedrooms on each level, eat-in kitchen, french doors to large patio, 2-story foyer, and rustic views from every window. 3 horse stalls avail at additional charge. Remarkable secluded setting surrounded by 30-foot tall pine trees. Cottage was most recently occupied by landlord and has been upgraded with built-in bookshelves, new lighting, new doors, rear patio party lights. Separate utility room with water softener & treatment, washer & dryer hookups. Lawn care and driveway snowplowing included in rent.