Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

11 Sutton Road

11 Suttons Road · (908) 975-9756
Location

11 Suttons Road, Hunterdon County, NJ 08833

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cottage on secluded horse farm at the end of a long driveway lined by flowering pear trees & post-and-board fencing. Neutral decor, high ceilings, plentiful closets, & great natural light. 2 bedrooms on each level, eat-in kitchen, french doors to large patio, 2-story foyer, and rustic views from every window. 3 horse stalls avail at additional charge. Remarkable secluded setting surrounded by 30-foot tall pine trees. Cottage was most recently occupied by landlord and has been upgraded with built-in bookshelves, new lighting, new doors, rear patio party lights. Separate utility room with water softener & treatment, washer & dryer hookups. Lawn care and driveway snowplowing included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Sutton Road have any available units?
11 Sutton Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Sutton Road have?
Some of 11 Sutton Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Sutton Road currently offering any rent specials?
11 Sutton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Sutton Road pet-friendly?
No, 11 Sutton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunterdon County.
Does 11 Sutton Road offer parking?
Yes, 11 Sutton Road offers parking.
Does 11 Sutton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Sutton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Sutton Road have a pool?
No, 11 Sutton Road does not have a pool.
Does 11 Sutton Road have accessible units?
No, 11 Sutton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Sutton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Sutton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Sutton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Sutton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
