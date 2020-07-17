600 HARBOR BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard doorman elevator gym parking pool garage

Perched above the Hudson River, this 1 bed, 1.5 bath home at Riva Pointe awaits! As you enter this expansive 878 sq. ft. home, you are greeted with a wall of windows with the most majestic views of Manhattan. You can enjoy the views from any angle of the open concept living area or your own private terrace! The kitchen has been updated with quartz countertops, stainless/white appliances and contemporary white shaker cabinets. Key features of the home include hardwood floors running throughout, central air, in-unit washer dryer & one parking spot. Riva Pointe is a full service, 24 hour doorman building featuring a common courtyard, indoor pool, reception lounge, fitness center & onsite parking. It’s also just a few steps from the Lincoln Harbor Ferry Terminal, Whole Foods, Light Rail and a variety of other shops & restaurants.