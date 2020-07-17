All apartments in Hudson County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

600 HARBOR BLVD

600 Harbor Blvd · (201) 433-1111
Location

600 Harbor Blvd, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1027 · Avail. now

$2,850

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Perched above the Hudson River, this 1 bed, 1.5 bath home at Riva Pointe awaits! As you enter this expansive 878 sq. ft. home, you are greeted with a wall of windows with the most majestic views of Manhattan. You can enjoy the views from any angle of the open concept living area or your own private terrace! The kitchen has been updated with quartz countertops, stainless/white appliances and contemporary white shaker cabinets. Key features of the home include hardwood floors running throughout, central air, in-unit washer dryer & one parking spot. Riva Pointe is a full service, 24 hour doorman building featuring a common courtyard, indoor pool, reception lounge, fitness center & onsite parking. It’s also just a few steps from the Lincoln Harbor Ferry Terminal, Whole Foods, Light Rail and a variety of other shops & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 HARBOR BLVD have any available units?
600 HARBOR BLVD has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 HARBOR BLVD have?
Some of 600 HARBOR BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 HARBOR BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
600 HARBOR BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 HARBOR BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 600 HARBOR BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 600 HARBOR BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 600 HARBOR BLVD offers parking.
Does 600 HARBOR BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 HARBOR BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 HARBOR BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 600 HARBOR BLVD has a pool.
Does 600 HARBOR BLVD have accessible units?
No, 600 HARBOR BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 600 HARBOR BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 HARBOR BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 HARBOR BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 HARBOR BLVD has units with air conditioning.
