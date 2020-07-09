Amenities

Spacious & Beautiful! Light-Filled Vintage Victorian Unit in King's Bluff! Modern Eat-in Country French Kitchen with Newer Appliances! Large Dining Room adjacent to the Kitchen with Original Slate Decorative Fireplace. Light-Filled Living Room/Sunroom! 2 Large Bedrooms & 1 1/2 Baths! Common Front Porch for Hanging Out & Relaxing! Renovated! Vintage Details include High Ceilings, Medallions, Moldings, Slate Decorative Fireplace & Built-In Storage. Ceiling Fans and Hardwood Floors Thru-Out! Washer-Dryer in Unit! Window ACs Included. Heat & Hot Water Included. Very Easy Street Parking is always available! Free Stevens Gym and Pool Membership for Weehawken Residents! Walk To Shopping, Restaurants, Bars and The Promenade with Magical Views of the City! Close to Buses, Ferries & Light Rail! Minutes To NYC & Cats OK w/ Owner Approval!