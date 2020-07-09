All apartments in Hudson County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:01 AM

6 BONN PL

6 Bonn Pl · (201) 798-3300
Location

6 Bonn Pl, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Spacious & Beautiful! Light-Filled Vintage Victorian Unit in King's Bluff! Modern Eat-in Country French Kitchen with Newer Appliances! Large Dining Room adjacent to the Kitchen with Original Slate Decorative Fireplace. Light-Filled Living Room/Sunroom! 2 Large Bedrooms & 1 1/2 Baths! Common Front Porch for Hanging Out & Relaxing! Renovated! Vintage Details include High Ceilings, Medallions, Moldings, Slate Decorative Fireplace & Built-In Storage. Ceiling Fans and Hardwood Floors Thru-Out! Washer-Dryer in Unit! Window ACs Included. Heat & Hot Water Included. Very Easy Street Parking is always available! Free Stevens Gym and Pool Membership for Weehawken Residents! Walk To Shopping, Restaurants, Bars and The Promenade with Magical Views of the City! Close to Buses, Ferries & Light Rail! Minutes To NYC & Cats OK w/ Owner Approval!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 BONN PL have any available units?
6 BONN PL has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 BONN PL have?
Some of 6 BONN PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 BONN PL currently offering any rent specials?
6 BONN PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 BONN PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 BONN PL is pet friendly.
Does 6 BONN PL offer parking?
No, 6 BONN PL does not offer parking.
Does 6 BONN PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 BONN PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 BONN PL have a pool?
Yes, 6 BONN PL has a pool.
Does 6 BONN PL have accessible units?
No, 6 BONN PL does not have accessible units.
Does 6 BONN PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 BONN PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 BONN PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 BONN PL does not have units with air conditioning.
