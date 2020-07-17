All apartments in Hudson County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

36 49TH ST

36 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

36 49th Street, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH UNIT AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST 2020!!! This GEM includes: 2 spacious bedrooms, open concept kitchen with stainless steel kitchen appliances, open concept living and dining area, 1 fill bath with oversized jetted tub, ample closet space, shared out door oasis. Centrally located 1 minute walk to Blvd East, where you can enjoy beautiful views of the New York Skyline. 5 minute walk to Bergenline Ave, perfect for shopping and restaurants. Close to public transportation, major highways, NJ Turnpike, minutes away from the Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel, schools, parks, places of worship, shopping and medical facilities. THIS IS A MUST HAVE...apply today!!! Contact for a virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 49TH ST have any available units?
36 49TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson County, NJ.
What amenities does 36 49TH ST have?
Some of 36 49TH ST's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 49TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
36 49TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 49TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 36 49TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 36 49TH ST offer parking?
No, 36 49TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 36 49TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 49TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 49TH ST have a pool?
No, 36 49TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 36 49TH ST have accessible units?
No, 36 49TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 36 49TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 49TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 49TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 49TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
