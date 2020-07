Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Tough to find in Weehawken, a true 2 BD with private entrance that's been renovated with outdoor space at this price. With new laminate hardwood like floors, stainless steel appliances, new countertops and cabinets, this 2 BD on one of the best streets in Weehawken awaits. Available 7/15. Pets okay on case by case basis. Heat and hot water included in rent, common laundry in building, and shared use of the backyard. Come see today!