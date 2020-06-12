/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
72 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highlands, NJ
Highlands
1 Unit Available
209 Bay Avenue
209 Bay Ave, Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Beautiful and updated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Highlands with washer and dryer, walk in closet, central air, granite counter tops in kitchen, plenty of storage and a deck off of the living room.
Results within 1 mile of Highlands
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
244 Ocean Avenue
244 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly renovated 2br/1bath ANNUAL rental in Sea Bright. Direct oceanfront with roof deck. Also since the property is river to ocean you also can have river access for you kayaks, paddle boards and possibly access to a boat slip.
Results within 5 miles of Highlands
Navesink
1 Unit Available
8 Meadowbrook Avenue
8 Meadowbrook Avenue, Navesink, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Cape in the heart of the Navesink area of Middletown. Spacious backyard with patio and ample off street parking. Steps to the elementary school and The Red Store. Large basement with plenty of storage with Washer and Dryer.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP IN THE HOME! Located on the northeast corner of the south tower, this well maintained apartment is literally ''on the beach'' and ON A CLEAR DAY THE VIEW IS PANORAMIC AND ALMOST LIMITLESS! The Shores has it's
1 Unit Available
65 E River Road
65 East River Road, Rumson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath END UNIT condo available for rent!.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
22 Riverdale Avenue
22 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Summer Rental available July 1-July 31. (WILL CONSIDER RENTING JULY 1-15TH & JULY 16-31ST AT $4500 EACH) Only 1 1/2 blocks from the beach.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
1 Channel Drive
1 Channel Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1640 sqft
Beach lovers dream! Stunning 2 bed 2 bath condo for rent in Channel Club Towers! Shows like a model! Completely renovated, everything new inside and out. Enjoy the lifestyle. Beautiful Annual Rental, Unfurnished.
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
LEASE ACCEPTED!!! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beach Cottage for rent with spectacular 2nd level deck with amazing oceanviews Private rear house part of three family. Seven Presidents park directly across the street.
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
22 New Street
22 New Street, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
Summer rental in the heart of Sea Bright. 2Bdrm 1 Bath located on the 1st floor. walk to beaches and Outside restaurants. May 25 - Sept. 30
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
55 Ocean Avenue
55 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1128 sqft
You cannot beat the views of this ''B'' end unit on the 14th floor of The Admiralty. It offers 2 bedrooms + den with a wraparound porch off the living room.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
50 Valentine Street
50 Valentine Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1105 sqft
AMAZING ANNUAL RENTAL! Take a look at this completely renovated Upper Unit in desirable Sands Point South.
Results within 10 miles of Highlands
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1262 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Eatontown
17 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
1 Unit Available
69 Seabreeze Way
69 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 Bedroom 1 Bath (2 Bonus Rooms) - Property Id: 282542 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 Bonus Rooms Section 8 Welcome Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282542 Property Id 282542 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824488)
1 Unit Available
611 Wedgewood Cir
611 Wedgewood Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper Beacon Plac - Property Id: 202814 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper level unit in charming Beacon Place.
West End
1 Unit Available
22 Vine Court
22 Vine Court, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Lovely 2 bedroom clean winter rental right by the beach! Enjoy the beautiful views. College students welcomed!
1 Unit Available
66 Beaconlight Avenue
66 Beacon Light Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
RENOVATED AND RAISED - 2 BEDROOM WITH GARAGE AND FULL BASEMENT - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.
1 Unit Available
75 Carr Avenue
75 Carr Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Welcome to this 2 BR 1.5 Bath freshly painted townhome boasting 1300 sf of living space. Your own fenced yard with paver patio. Formal living and dining rooms. Half bath conveniently located on first floor.
1 Unit Available
112 Arrowwood Court
112 Arrowwood Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
''Adult Community 55+'' Shady Oaks offers many amenities pool, clubhouse, tennis courts just to mention a few. Bright and Sunny this unit is located in a nice section with great views.
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
142 South Street
142 South Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
894 sqft
Convenience and charm! Walk to downtown Red Bank from this updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor condo in a lovely quiet neighborhood. Spacious living room and bedrooms, kitchen with dishwasher and separate dining area.
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
445 Brookside Avenue
445 Brookside Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
SUMMER RENTAL offered in the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township.
