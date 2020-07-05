All apartments in Highlands
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:39 AM

324 Shore Drive

324 Shore Drive · (732) 614-7989
Location

324 Shore Drive, Highlands, NJ 07732
Highlands

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit D10 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SUNNY CREAM PUFF of a rental, painted in beach turquoise with bright white moldings, new carpeting, SECOND FLOOR one bedroom, one bath with balcony, big picture window, open LR, DR, and sliders to BALCONY AND with a GREAT water view! Move in condition,washer/dryer, DW, Stove & Refrigerator in beautifully kept Sandpiper complex within steps to Seastreak Ferry. Large well lit parking lot with tons of parking available. Walk or bike to Sandy Hook Beach, restaurants and stores. This is a commuter's dream with transit bus on Rt 36 or better yet, Ferry into NYC! WON'T LAST!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

