324 Shore Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

SUNNY CREAM PUFF of a rental, painted in beach turquoise with bright white moldings, new carpeting, SECOND FLOOR one bedroom, one bath with balcony, big picture window, open LR, DR, and sliders to BALCONY AND with a GREAT water view! Move in condition,washer/dryer, DW, Stove & Refrigerator in beautifully kept Sandpiper complex within steps to Seastreak Ferry. Large well lit parking lot with tons of parking available. Walk or bike to Sandy Hook Beach, restaurants and stores. This is a commuter's dream with transit bus on Rt 36 or better yet, Ferry into NYC! WON'T LAST!!