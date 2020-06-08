All apartments in Guttenberg
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:26 PM

75 70TH ST

75 70th Street · (201) 795-5200
Location

75 70th Street, Guttenberg, NJ 07093
Guttenberg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY OWNER**This completely renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home is only steps away from Boulevard East! Featuring hardwood flooring throughout and shared backyard. Gorgeous kitchen features SS appliances, granite counter tops, and custom cabinets. Two large bedrooms with ample storage space and a renovate bathroom complete this one of a kind unit. Commuting to/from NYC could not be easier as you're half a block from bus stop. Centrally located in Guttenberg, making it walking distance to parks, stores, and restaurants. You do not want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 70TH ST have any available units?
75 70TH ST has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 70TH ST have?
Some of 75 70TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 70TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
75 70TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 70TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 75 70TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Guttenberg.
Does 75 70TH ST offer parking?
No, 75 70TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 75 70TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 70TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 70TH ST have a pool?
No, 75 70TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 75 70TH ST have accessible units?
No, 75 70TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 75 70TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 70TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 70TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 70TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
