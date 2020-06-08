75 70TH ST

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

**HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY OWNER**This completely renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home is only steps away from Boulevard East! Featuring hardwood flooring throughout and shared backyard. Gorgeous kitchen features SS appliances, granite counter tops, and custom cabinets. Two large bedrooms with ample storage space and a renovate bathroom complete this one of a kind unit. Commuting to/from NYC could not be easier as you're half a block from bus stop. Centrally located in Guttenberg, making it walking distance to parks, stores, and restaurants. You do not want to miss this one!