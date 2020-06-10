All apartments in Guttenberg
6714 ADAMS ST

6714 Adams St · (201) 659-8600
Location

6714 Adams St, Guttenberg, NJ 07093
Guttenberg

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1858 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest suite
Pristine, sun-filled duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom/3 full bathroom home is over 1850sq. ft. and has a garden level "bonus" room/ guest suite with private entrance opening to your own back yard oasis! Warm hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, and an open floor plan make entertaining effortless. The designer kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and elegant bath complete with jacuzzi tub, porcelain tile and granite top vanity. 3rd full size bedroom currently being used as an office/storage. Unheard of: garage with 2 car tandem parking as well as space for 2 cars in the driveway! Commuting to Manhattan could not be easier...the NYC bus is on the corner! Small and medium-sized pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Available August 1st. 1/2 fee paid by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 ADAMS ST have any available units?
6714 ADAMS ST has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6714 ADAMS ST have?
Some of 6714 ADAMS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 ADAMS ST currently offering any rent specials?
6714 ADAMS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 ADAMS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 6714 ADAMS ST is pet friendly.
Does 6714 ADAMS ST offer parking?
Yes, 6714 ADAMS ST does offer parking.
Does 6714 ADAMS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6714 ADAMS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 ADAMS ST have a pool?
No, 6714 ADAMS ST does not have a pool.
Does 6714 ADAMS ST have accessible units?
No, 6714 ADAMS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 ADAMS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6714 ADAMS ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 6714 ADAMS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6714 ADAMS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
