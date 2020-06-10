6714 ADAMS ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest suite

Pristine, sun-filled duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom/3 full bathroom home is over 1850sq. ft. and has a garden level "bonus" room/ guest suite with private entrance opening to your own back yard oasis! Warm hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, and an open floor plan make entertaining effortless. The designer kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and elegant bath complete with jacuzzi tub, porcelain tile and granite top vanity. 3rd full size bedroom currently being used as an office/storage. Unheard of: garage with 2 car tandem parking as well as space for 2 cars in the driveway! Commuting to Manhattan could not be easier...the NYC bus is on the corner! Small and medium-sized pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Available August 1st. 1/2 fee paid by landlord.