135 70TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

BACKYARD. PET FRIENDLY. Home is a fully-renovated with great attention to detail, This home features beautifully laid out apartments with brand new floors, designer kitchens, a beautiful backyard perfect for family gatherings and summer barbecues! The modern kitchen is aesthetically pleasing and functional with a generous amount of cabinets, plenty of counter space, and stainless steel Samsung appliances. 2bedrooms with a den, a den can be use at an office or nursery room . 135 70th Street is located on a quiet block in the heart of Guttenberg, amidst the neighborhood's best restaurants, parks, transportation and shopping. Conveniently located between two main bus lines for a quick commute into NYC, don't miss your opportunity to live in this rapidly evolving neighborhood! Less