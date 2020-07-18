All apartments in Guttenberg
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:54 PM

135 70TH ST

135 70th Street · (862) 208-2287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 70th Street, Guttenberg, NJ 07093
Guttenberg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
BACKYARD. PET FRIENDLY. Home is a fully-renovated with great attention to detail, This home features beautifully laid out apartments with brand new floors, designer kitchens, a beautiful backyard perfect for family gatherings and summer barbecues! The modern kitchen is aesthetically pleasing and functional with a generous amount of cabinets, plenty of counter space, and stainless steel Samsung appliances. 2bedrooms with a den, a den can be use at an office or nursery room . 135 70th Street is located on a quiet block in the heart of Guttenberg, amidst the neighborhood's best restaurants, parks, transportation and shopping. Conveniently located between two main bus lines for a quick commute into NYC, don't miss your opportunity to live in this rapidly evolving neighborhood! Less

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 70TH ST have any available units?
135 70TH ST has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 70TH ST have?
Some of 135 70TH ST's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 70TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
135 70TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 70TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 70TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 135 70TH ST offer parking?
No, 135 70TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 135 70TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 70TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 70TH ST have a pool?
No, 135 70TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 135 70TH ST have accessible units?
No, 135 70TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 135 70TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 70TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 70TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 70TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
