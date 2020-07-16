102 MATISSE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID-19 REGULATIONS - IF ANYONE IS SICK, PLEASE DO NOT GO INTO PROPERTY. PLEASE USE MASK AND GLOVES.This beautiful three-story town home in the desirable Villages of Amberleigh section of Monroe Township is waiting for you! This lovely homes features 9-foot ceilings with the finest touches and upgrades throughout, including crown molding, wainscoting and new kitchen floor. You walk in and immediately feel how warm and cozy this town home is. The lower level features a powder room, laundry room and ceramic tile foyer opening to a large open family room with beautiful wainscoting and crown molding throughout the lower level. This level is equipped with surround sound and a sliding glass door leading to the backyard which overlooks the pond. The main level features a stunning living room, crown molding, open kitchen, center island, ceramic back-splash, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan allows for great entertaining with additional kitchen nook and dining room off to the back which leads to a beautiful trek deck which is completely maintenance free. The main level also includes a powder room allowing for a bathroom on each floor. Moving to the third level which features a fabulous Master Suite, full bathroom with dual sink vanity and soaking tub and a massive walk-in closet! Two additional nice sized bedrooms with another full bathroom. This is a beautiful town home that could be your new home!