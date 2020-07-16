All apartments in Gloucester County
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:35 AM

102 MATISSE WAY

102 Matisse Way · (866) 677-6937
Location

102 Matisse Way, Gloucester County, NJ 08094

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID-19 REGULATIONS - IF ANYONE IS SICK, PLEASE DO NOT GO INTO PROPERTY. PLEASE USE MASK AND GLOVES.This beautiful three-story town home in the desirable Villages of Amberleigh section of Monroe Township is waiting for you! This lovely homes features 9-foot ceilings with the finest touches and upgrades throughout, including crown molding, wainscoting and new kitchen floor. You walk in and immediately feel how warm and cozy this town home is. The lower level features a powder room, laundry room and ceramic tile foyer opening to a large open family room with beautiful wainscoting and crown molding throughout the lower level. This level is equipped with surround sound and a sliding glass door leading to the backyard which overlooks the pond. The main level features a stunning living room, crown molding, open kitchen, center island, ceramic back-splash, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan allows for great entertaining with additional kitchen nook and dining room off to the back which leads to a beautiful trek deck which is completely maintenance free. The main level also includes a powder room allowing for a bathroom on each floor. Moving to the third level which features a fabulous Master Suite, full bathroom with dual sink vanity and soaking tub and a massive walk-in closet! Two additional nice sized bedrooms with another full bathroom. This is a beautiful town home that could be your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 MATISSE WAY have any available units?
102 MATISSE WAY has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 MATISSE WAY have?
Some of 102 MATISSE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 MATISSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
102 MATISSE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 MATISSE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 102 MATISSE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gloucester County.
Does 102 MATISSE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 102 MATISSE WAY offers parking.
Does 102 MATISSE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 MATISSE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 MATISSE WAY have a pool?
No, 102 MATISSE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 102 MATISSE WAY have accessible units?
No, 102 MATISSE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 102 MATISSE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 MATISSE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 MATISSE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 MATISSE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
