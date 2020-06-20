22 Lenoir Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful!! Pristine condition home has recently been professionally painted top to bottom. Home nestled on a corner lot across from a community park so you can just relax under the trees. Features include eat-in-kitchen with newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bright, light and cheery formal living room with beautiful bay window overlooking the park. Amazing location!! Just minutes to route 9, shopping, restaurants, the Raceway Mall, downtown Freehold and the bus station. Fenced in yard features a patio for grilling and relaxing! Just unpack and move in!