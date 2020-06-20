All apartments in Freehold
Find more places like 22 Lenoir Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Freehold, NJ
/
22 Lenoir Avenue
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:48 PM

22 Lenoir Avenue

22 Lenoir Avenue · (732) 598-4988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Freehold
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

22 Lenoir Avenue, Freehold, NJ 07728
Freehold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful!! Pristine condition home has recently been professionally painted top to bottom. Home nestled on a corner lot across from a community park so you can just relax under the trees. Features include eat-in-kitchen with newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bright, light and cheery formal living room with beautiful bay window overlooking the park. Amazing location!! Just minutes to route 9, shopping, restaurants, the Raceway Mall, downtown Freehold and the bus station. Fenced in yard features a patio for grilling and relaxing! Just unpack and move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Lenoir Avenue have any available units?
22 Lenoir Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Lenoir Avenue have?
Some of 22 Lenoir Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Lenoir Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22 Lenoir Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Lenoir Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22 Lenoir Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Freehold.
Does 22 Lenoir Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22 Lenoir Avenue does offer parking.
Does 22 Lenoir Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Lenoir Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Lenoir Avenue have a pool?
No, 22 Lenoir Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22 Lenoir Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22 Lenoir Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Lenoir Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Lenoir Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Lenoir Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Lenoir Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22 Lenoir Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive
Freehold, NJ 07728

Similar Pages

Freehold 1 BedroomsFreehold 2 Bedrooms
Freehold 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFreehold Apartments with Parking
Freehold Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJ
Long Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJBound Brook, NJSouth Amboy, NJWest Long Branch, NJKenilworth, NJDunellen, NJCliffwood Beach, NJ
Watchung, NJBelmar, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Monmouth UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity