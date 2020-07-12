574 Apartments for rent in Fort Lee, NJ with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,320
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
19 Units Available
Coytesville
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,935
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
62 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,110
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,682
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,719
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Palisades Gardens Apartments
1452 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,632
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palisade Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale studio apartments, one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2006 Hudson St 2030
2006 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1119 sqft
Prime Location - Property Id: 153757 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN $3468. to $3800.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
133 Main St 16
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1187 sqft
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1285 15th St 7
1285 15th Street, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
2 Bedrooms
Ask
POPULAR HIGH RISE WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 180254 *All utilities included* *First parking space included* *Pool* Popular high rise in the sought after area of Fort Lee, NJ.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Elsmere Pl
312 Elsmere Place, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Sunny 1bedrm ,Mod kitchen ,Rapid to NY City - Property Id: 231293 Don't Miss Out 1bedroom Modern eat in kitchen Living room Hardwood floors Landlord Provides Heat , Hot water Onsite parking New York express 42nd st & 8 Ave 178.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coytesville
3050 Edwin Ave 1G
3050 Edwin Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Unit 1G Available 08/15/20 1 BR, Huge Closets, steps from NYC transit - Property Id: 309217 Live in a park like setting just steps from NYC transport! Well maintained 1BR/Full bath. Huge closets. Tons of storage space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palisade Terrace
1450 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 BR CONDO with POOL - Property Id: 294442 GREAT LOCATION. NICE SIZE 1BR ON 4TH FLOOR WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (ELECTRICITY, HEAT, HOT WATER ). CLOSE TO ALL AND EASY COMMUTE TO NYC. ON-SITE SUPER, 24HR DOORMAN, SWIMMING POOL.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2375 Hudson Ter 3E
2375 Hudson Terrace, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,627
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mid Rise, X Large 1bedrm ,Pet Ok,NY Exp Bus - Property Id: 274642 Don't Miss Out "1 Month Free Rent " Mid Rise Building Lots of Natural Sun lite.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Coytesville
2348 LINWOOD AVE
2348 Linwood Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
955 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious one bedroom at Park Hill Terrace! Unit has an entry foyer and large living/dining area. Walk in closets with Elfa systems throughout. Complete bathroom reno 5 years ago.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
275 Hoym St
275 Hoym Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
955 sqft
Newly renovated, over-sized, 955 square feet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with garage parking spot in a well-maintained elevator building! Live one block from downtown Fort Lee and multiple NYC-transit options (NJTransit, GWB jitney, and NY

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
801 EDGEWOOD LANE
801 Edgewood Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2748 sqft
**NO SECURITY DEPOSIT UPFRONT**New Construction townhome boasting 2900 sqft of high end living space that will surely impress.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Lee
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Edgewater
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,460
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,505
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
13 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
4 Units Available
Edgewater
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,357
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,763
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Leonia
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
660 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 08:48pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Heights
Hillside Village
596 Bruce St, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
858 sqft
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
160 Cabrini Boulevard
160 Cabrini Boulevard, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
No Fee. One-year sublet.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
159-00 Riverside Drive West
159-00 Riverside Drive West, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
No board approval!! This spacious 2 bedroom Penthouse level apartment boasts tremendous views of the Hudson River.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
410 GORGE RD
410 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Recently renovated apartment, freshly painted, new kitchen with new appliances (refrigerator & stove). Tenant responsible for heat, gas, and electric. Landlord provides water. Sorry, no pets.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
648 West 158th Street
648 West 158th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
BRAND NEW RENOVATIONWASHER/DRYER IN UNITSTAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* NO FEE!Welcome home to your NEWLY RENOVATED apartment with WASHER/DRYER! With such beautiful finishes and OPEN KITCHEN, this sunny 1-bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT
City Guide for Fort Lee, NJ

Everyone thinks of Hollywood as “Tinseltown,” the glamorous place where all the movies stars live. But Fort Lee, N.J. was actually the nation’s film-making capital before Hollywood claimed the mantle, thanks to Fort Lee’s location just across the Hudson River from Manhattan.  

Today Fort Lee may not be known for making movies anymore, but as part of the metropolitan New York City area, its location in Bergen County, New Jersey is highly desirable. The famous George Washington Bridge connects New York City to Fort Lee, and is the world’s busiest motor vehicle bridge.  Fort Lee is a top choice for many people who have to work in Manhattan or one of NYC’s other four boroughs, but who want to get a bigger house for their money and have more of a traditional suburban place. Fort Lee is so close to New York City that some have even called it the city’s sixth borough. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fort Lee, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Lee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

