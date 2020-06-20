All apartments in Fort Lee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2025 Hudson St 1203

2025 Hudson Street · (201) 580-0724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2025 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1203 · Avail. now

$5,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
pool
pool table
media room
Massive 3/Bedroom - Large Wrap Around Windows. - Property Id: 263072

-No broker fee !

- Hudson Lights is a modern community that offers very spacious apartments compared to it's competitors in the area. The 12 story complex offers floor to ceiling windows / large light-filled windows in all units so that residents can enjoy breathtaking NYC and Hudson River Views. Modern and space-concious design, tall ceilings, state of the art stainless steel appliances and its trademark dark oak hardwood floors make Hudson Lights a highly desired place to reside while being immediately connected to NYC. Residents have the luxury to board a free shuttle service that takes them across the GWB directly to the 168th st. subway station. Hudson Lights is also conveniently located near countless shops, restaurants and entrainment (Including Ventana's, IPic move theatre, Acme Supermarket and MUCH more!

-Amenities Include outdoor pool with sun chairs & tanning beds, private fitness center/ billiards room, 24/7 concierge and more

-Dogs and Cats allowed. (Large and small)
Property Id 263072

(RLNE5812373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Hudson St 1203 have any available units?
2025 Hudson St 1203 has a unit available for $5,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2025 Hudson St 1203 have?
Some of 2025 Hudson St 1203's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Hudson St 1203 currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Hudson St 1203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Hudson St 1203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 Hudson St 1203 is pet friendly.
Does 2025 Hudson St 1203 offer parking?
No, 2025 Hudson St 1203 does not offer parking.
Does 2025 Hudson St 1203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 Hudson St 1203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Hudson St 1203 have a pool?
Yes, 2025 Hudson St 1203 has a pool.
Does 2025 Hudson St 1203 have accessible units?
No, 2025 Hudson St 1203 does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Hudson St 1203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 Hudson St 1203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 Hudson St 1203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 Hudson St 1203 does not have units with air conditioning.
