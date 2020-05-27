All apartments in Folsom
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:25 AM

2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE

2206 Evergreen Drive · (856) 352-4045
Location

2206 Evergreen Drive, Folsom, NJ 08037

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1486 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated rancher in Folsom. Recently renovated with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, newer kitchen, open floor plan, full basement, garage, deck, wrap around drive and huge yard. Hardwood floors in common areas, carpet in bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE have any available units?
2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE have?
Some of 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Folsom.
Does 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
