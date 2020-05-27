Updated rancher in Folsom. Recently renovated with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, newer kitchen, open floor plan, full basement, garage, deck, wrap around drive and huge yard. Hardwood floors in common areas, carpet in bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE have any available units?