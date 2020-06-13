/
3 bedroom apartments
143 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Florham Park, NJ
Florham Park
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
32 BRADWAHL DR
32 Bradwahl Drive, Morris County, NJ
2018 Complete Renovation! Classic Convent Station charmer. New open flexible floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout. NEW kitchen, baths & basement. Walk to mid-town direct train. Unbeatable location! 4400 sq. ft of living space.
29 INDEPENDENCE WAY
29 Independence Way, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This 3 BR townhome features a LR w/ cathedral ceiling & fp w/ doors to an expanded deck overlooking woods for privacy! Liberty Greens is steps to the Convent Station train & jogging/bike path.
East Hanover
43 CASTLE RIDGE DR
43 Castle Ridge Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Move-in-condition! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room and hardwood floors. Master bedroom with updated bath and walk-in closet. Tons of storage.
East Hanover
135 CASTLE RIDGE DR
135 Castle Ridge Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Conveniently located close to RT 10 shopping, dining and public transportation. Renovated kitchen, newer carpet. Strictly NO PETS per landlord.
East Hanover
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,860
1499 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Summit
35 RIDGE RD
35 Ridge Road, Summit, NJ
Unique rental opportunity! Amazing privacy and property with a "staycation" feel, yet only blocks from town and train. Lovely pool & patio, outdoor shower & rolling lawns.
42 Raven Dr
42 Raven Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
42 Raven - Property Id: 278703 Bright 3 Story End Unit in Dorset Hollow - a beautiful townhome community close to Morristown shops, restaurants and NYC trains w/club house, pool, tennis courts, a lovely pond.
16 Friar Rd
16 Friar Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1283 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd, 2 full bath cape cod home - Property Id: 288506 *Call Paul Johannesen @ (973) 723-6669 to schedule showing* A must see cape cod home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (1 on each floor), partially finished basement, and 2
Summit
64 KENT PLACE BLVD
64 Kent Place Boulevard, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2300 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION in-town mere minutes to downtown Summit, Midtown Direct trains, and all schools.
Summit
132 Springfield Ave
132 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
Location! Under one mile to Downtown Summit & NYC Direct Train. Welcome home to this beautifully renovated half duplex unit.
23 CARLISLE DR
23 Carlisle Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Location Location Location house for rent, 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, close to major highway and shopping centers. The interested party must complete the NTN (National Tenant Network) application prior to scheduling a tour of the house.
Summit
64 PARK AVE
64 Park Avenue, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Located in the highly sought-after town of Summit, this newer townhome is ideal for entertaining guests and loved ones. Natural light pours onto the gleaming hardwood floors of this end unit.
Morristown
31 PROSPECT ST
31 Prospect Street, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Completely Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath multifloor unit. Updates include New Kitchen w/ new Stainless Steel Appliances, New Bathrooms, and H/W floors.
465 MOUNTAIN AVE
465 Mountain Avenue, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
VACANT! JUST PAINTED!! Beautiful One Family Home!! Features 3 bedrms, 2 full baths, eik w/granite, new stove & dishwasher, big master bedrm w/full bath, large yard, central air on 1st floor.A MUST SEE
Morris Plains
606 LOPEZ LN
606 Lopez Lane, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home. Open kitchen to dining/living room w granite countertops & breakfast bar. Mstr& 2nd bed each have large walk-in closet. Plenty of storage.
Morristown
80 EARLY ST 2
80 Early Street, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Yard, garage, 2nd&3rd floor w/new kitchen! Owner occupied for the last 4 years.3 bed plus 3rd floor bonus space. Convenient to downtown Morristown 0.4 miles to Whole Foods. MUST SEE Available 7/1, all utilities included except electric.
Summit
22 ROTARY LN
22 Rotary Lane, Summit, NJ
Clean, freshly painted 2004 new construction 6 bedroom colonial in great neighborhood. Franklin School district, spacious and move in ready condition.
Morristown
94 MACCULLOCH AVE
94 Macculloch Avenue, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 bed, 3 full bath. 4 levels of living space less than 1/2 mile to the Morristown Green shopping & restaurants, or the train station. Updated EIK, living room & family room. 2 off street spots. Virtual tour available.
89 W NORTHFIELD RD
89 West Northfield Road, Essex County, NJ
UPDATED LARGE RENOVATED COLONIAL WITH UPDATED EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE & GREAT ROOM, PLUS 2 DENS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER WINDOWS, CENTRAL AIR AND WALK UP ATTICE FOR STORAGE, FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL
1 FLORENCE AVE
1 Florence Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful /updated 3 bedroom colonial on a quiet street with a fantastic yard. Available 8/1 No pets or smokers
Chatham
19 JAY RD
19 Jay Road, Morris County, NJ
Updated, Spacious & Bright 4BR premium home located close to SBS Elem School.
Morristown
15 OLYPHANT PL
15 Olyphant Place, Morristown, NJ
Newly Renovated 4 Brm Apt. located close to downtown and train for easy commute. 2 levels of living space with 2 bedrooms, baths, LR on each level, HDWD, Granite Counter tops, W/D in-unit, Off street parking and more!
