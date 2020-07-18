16 ROOSEVELT BLVD

Amenities
4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage Expanded Cape on beautiful lot & street! 1st Floor has Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Family room, access to 2 car garage, deck, 2 bedrooms & full bath; 2nd... Floor has 2 additional bedrooms & full bath; Basement is finished, has separate Laundry/Utility room, & workshop/storage area. 2 car garage w/parking of up to 4 cars in the driveway. Gorgeous level property! A quick walk to Ridgedale Middle School. Rent includes lawn & landscaping maintenance. Landlord requires Income Verification, NTN, & Renters Insurance.