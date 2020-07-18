All apartments in Florham Park
16 ROOSEVELT BLVD
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:47 AM

16 ROOSEVELT BLVD

16 Roosevelt Boulevard · (973) 887-2500
Location

16 Roosevelt Boulevard, Florham Park, NJ 07932
Florham Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage Expanded Cape on beautiful lot & street! 1st Floor has Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Family room, access to 2 car garage, deck, 2 bedrooms & full bath; 2nd... Floor has 2 additional bedrooms & full bath; Basement is finished, has separate Laundry/Utility room, & workshop/storage area. 2 car garage w/parking of up to 4 cars in the driveway. Gorgeous level property! A quick walk to Ridgedale Middle School. Rent includes lawn & landscaping maintenance. Landlord requires Income Verification, NTN, & Renters Insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD have any available units?
16 ROOSEVELT BLVD has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD have?
Some of 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
16 ROOSEVELT BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florham Park.
Does 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD offers parking.
Does 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD have a pool?
No, 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD have accessible units?
No, 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 ROOSEVELT BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
