/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM
102 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Florham Park, NJ
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
Results within 1 mile of Florham Park
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Madison
7 Units Available
Madison Mall Apartments
294 Main Street, Madison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
686 sqft
You are going to love Madison Mall Apartments! Our beautiful community is located right outside the heart of Downtown Madison where you can enjoy Madison's finest restaurants, shopping, entertainment and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Chatham
31 Units Available
Chatham on Main
555 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
700 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Chatham
2 Units Available
Jackson House
515 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,060
845 sqft
At Jackson House Apartments, your well-being is paramount. As a resident of our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Chatham, NJ, you can enjoy our full collection of features and amenities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
525 MAIN ST - 5d
525 Main St, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
Recently renovated 1 bedroom apartment with updated appliances and in-unit washer/dryer! Commuter friendly to NYC, Chatham train station 0.7 miles away; see agent remarks.
Results within 5 miles of Florham Park
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Chatham
15 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
$
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,978
768 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Hanover
5 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,828
946 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,057
795 sqft
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
Morristown
5 Units Available
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,790
653 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
$
Morristown
26 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,988
766 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Morristown
28 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Morristown
20 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
714 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,007
915 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Morristown
26 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,295
812 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,235
933 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Morris Plains
6 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,844
767 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Park Ridge Apartments
248 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
The Park Ridge Apartments located at 240-248 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming apartment community consisting of 24 large one bedroom apartments with hardwood floor, over size rooms and large open floor plan with a dining room.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Morristown
12 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,728
755 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,335
868 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
New Providence
12 Units Available
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
584 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Morristown
15 Units Available
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,161
786 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
14 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
550 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
218 Millburn Avenue
218 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
593 sqft
Located at 218-226 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming 32 apartment community, consisting of Studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units, with hardwood floor, with a dining room (some units) . Newly Renovated Apartments Available.
Similar Pages
Florham Park 1 BedroomsFlorham Park 2 BedroomsFlorham Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlorham Park 3 BedroomsFlorham Park Apartments with Balcony
Florham Park Apartments with GarageFlorham Park Apartments with GymFlorham Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFlorham Park Apartments with ParkingFlorham Park Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJ
East Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJRiver Edge, NJNorth Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJ