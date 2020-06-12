/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
155 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Florham Park, NJ
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1254 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Florham Park
1 Unit Available
250 RIDGEDALE AVE H-7
250 Ridgedale Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Great unit in Belantrae Greens with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Newly painted open floor plan with plenty of space! Great eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and 2 sliding glass doors leading to private patio, perfect for entertaining.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Florham Park
1 Unit Available
250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6
250 Ridgedale Ave, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
2 Bedroom, 2 full 1 half bath, townhouse w/gorgeous Golf Course Views! 1st floor: HW floors, Eat-in Kitchen w/sliders to private patio, Den w/decorative fireplace, vaulted sun filled Living Room, formal Dining Room, Powder Room; 2nd level: HW
Results within 1 mile of Florham Park
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Chatham
31 Units Available
Chatham on Main
555 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
797 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Madison
3 Units Available
Towne Gardens Apartments
17 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
990 sqft
Come home to a spacious townhouse located on large, beautifully landscaped, park like grounds. Each of our two bedroom town homes feature a modern kitchen with a refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
Chatham
2 Units Available
Jackson House
515 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1029 sqft
At Jackson House Apartments, your well-being is paramount. As a resident of our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Chatham, NJ, you can enjoy our full collection of features and amenities.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
Madison
1 Unit Available
33 Green Village Road
33 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1220 sqft
Gorgeous new construction 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath condo rental with private terrace and discerning, high quality finishes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
500 MAIN ST - 3c
500 Main St, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Recently renovated 2 bedroom apartment with updated appliances and in-unit washer/dryer! Commuter friendly to NYC, Chatham train station 0.7 miles away; see agent remarks.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
49 SUMMIT AVE
49 North Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
Beautiful unit with in-town location. Open layout - gourmet eat-in kitchen opens to LR. 2 BRs & 2 Full Bath on 2nd flr. Fin lower level with 9' ceiings & full bath, perfect home office or family rm. AVAIL 8/1/2020.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
380 MAIN ST UNIT 21
380 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Location! Just a couple blocks to the train station and the center of town. The condo is tucked back off the road overlooking the courtyard in the front and a grassy rear yard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Madison
1 Unit Available
80 NORTH ST
80 North Street, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Wonderful Madison Apartment! 2nd floor Two Bedroom unit w/private Laundry. Newer Washer & Dryer. New Range! Freshly painted & beautiful Hardwood floors! Large Eat in Kitchen w/tremendous storage.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
East Hanover
1 Unit Available
24 QUEENS BRIDGE DR
24 Queensbridge Dr, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome with one car garage in desirable Castle Ridge Townhome Community.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
5 CENTER ST
5 Center Street, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
BRAND NEW Everything! 2 BD/1 BA "ROLL OUT OF BED" to town & train! Recessed lighting & beautiful high ceilings. State of the art Chef's Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, quartz counters & pantry. PRISTINE hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Florham Park
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1145 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Morristown
25 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Hanover
6 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1464 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Morristown
8 Units Available
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
843 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
$
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,606
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
New Providence
13 Units Available
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Morristown
16 Units Available
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Similar Pages
Florham Park 1 BedroomsFlorham Park 2 BedroomsFlorham Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlorham Park 3 BedroomsFlorham Park Apartments with Balcony
Florham Park Apartments with GarageFlorham Park Apartments with GymFlorham Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFlorham Park Apartments with ParkingFlorham Park Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJ
East Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJRiver Edge, NJNorth Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJ