/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:34 PM
77 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Florham Park, NJ
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1254 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
Results within 1 mile of Florham Park
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
East Hanover
1 Unit Available
24 QUEENS BRIDGE DR
24 Queensbridge Dr, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome with one car garage in desirable Castle Ridge Townhome Community.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Florham Park
1 Unit Available
250 RIDGEDALE AVE H-7
250 Ridgedale Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Great unit in Belantrae Greens with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Newly painted open floor plan with plenty of space! Great eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and 2 sliding glass doors leading to private patio, perfect for entertaining.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Florham Park
1 Unit Available
250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6
250 Ridgedale Ave, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
2 Bedroom, 2 full 1 half bath, townhouse w/gorgeous Golf Course Views! 1st floor: HW floors, Eat-in Kitchen w/sliders to private patio, Den w/decorative fireplace, vaulted sun filled Living Room, formal Dining Room, Powder Room; 2nd level: HW
Results within 5 miles of Florham Park
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Hanover
6 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1464 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Morristown
17 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,606
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Morristown
16 Units Available
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Morristown
29 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
19 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1145 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Morristown
25 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
$
Morristown
29 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Morristown
20 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1058 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Chatham
14 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1044 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Morristown
10 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Morris Plains
8 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Morris Plains
22 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
1 LYONS PL
1 Lyons Place, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1296 sqft
Beautiful Completely Renovated 2 BR Rental located in the heart of Morristown.Just few blocks from all the downtown has to offer . Walking distance to Whole Food Market. Enjoy easy access to NYC trains and major highways.Will not last .No Pets
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
130 PARSIPPANY RD
130 Parsippany Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Look no further. Here is the perfect cottage to consider home. Fully renovated in 2020 there is nothing to do but move right in. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space, SS appliances and enough room for a large table.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
38 CHESTNUT ST 3
38 Chestnut Street, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
"In-town" condo, in a tucked away in location on quiet street. Backs up to Fort Nonsense park. Light & airy with private deck. Renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
11 DORADO DR Unit A
11 Dorado Drive, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Private End Unit, Multi-floor Townhome w/large Patio/Backyard. Fin. LL FR/plus Recroom. EIK, wood floors, Neutral. Applianc. incl. New FHA Heat/CAC system. Newer Dishwasher/Refrigerator. 3 levels. NO SHORT TERM/ NO PETS (NO exceptions) / NO SMOKERS.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
156 RIVEREDGE DR
156 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pristine Large Townhouse In Beautiful Community. Finished Basement and Attached Garage. State Of The Art Kitchen With Geneous Counter Space And Spacious Sitting Area. Lovely Patio/ View Of Wooded Lot. Pristine Hardwood Floors.
Similar Pages
Florham Park 1 BedroomsFlorham Park 2 BedroomsFlorham Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlorham Park 3 BedroomsFlorham Park Apartments with Balcony
Florham Park Apartments with GarageFlorham Park Apartments with GymFlorham Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFlorham Park Apartments with ParkingFlorham Park Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJ
East Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJRiver Edge, NJNorth Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJ