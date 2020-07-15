All apartments in Essex County
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

9 Colgate Dr # 6K1

9 Colgate Road · (404) 567-4222
Location

9 Colgate Road, Essex County, NJ 07040

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $950 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer. Utilities include Water,Trash,Sewer,Gas and Electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 have any available units?
9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 have?
Some of 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 currently offering any rent specials?
9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 is pet friendly.
Does 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 offer parking?
Yes, 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 offers parking.
Does 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 have a pool?
Yes, 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 has a pool.
Does 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 have accessible units?
No, 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Colgate Dr # 6K1 has units with air conditioning.
