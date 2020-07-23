All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like 616 South Orange Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
616 South Orange Ave
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:55 PM

616 South Orange Ave

616 South Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

616 South Orange Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07040

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
pool
valet service
Move right into this meticulously renovated apt in the area's premier luxury bldg. The open-layout is highlighted by an airy living/dining area with a bank of windows perfect for sunset viewing. Custom kitchen with high-end stainless-steel appliances to the luxurious Master Bedroom and en-suite with jetted tub/separate shower. Den/Office/Guest bedroom is en-suite with renovated bath. Amenities including a party room w/full kitchen, library/conf room, fitness center, outdoor patio and glass-enclosed indoor pool with NYC views. 24/7 Concierge and valet service by an outstanding staff.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 South Orange Ave have any available units?
616 South Orange Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
What amenities does 616 South Orange Ave have?
Some of 616 South Orange Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 South Orange Ave currently offering any rent specials?
616 South Orange Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 South Orange Ave pet-friendly?
No, 616 South Orange Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 616 South Orange Ave offer parking?
No, 616 South Orange Ave does not offer parking.
Does 616 South Orange Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 South Orange Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 South Orange Ave have a pool?
Yes, 616 South Orange Ave has a pool.
Does 616 South Orange Ave have accessible units?
No, 616 South Orange Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 616 South Orange Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 South Orange Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 South Orange Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 South Orange Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

510 Millburn Avenue Apts
510 Millburn Avenue
Short Hills, NJ 07078
South Orange Court
765 Valley St
Essex County, NJ 07050
188 Bellevue Ave
188 Bellevue Avenue
Upper Montclair, NJ 07043
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave
Essex County, NJ 07041
Crestview Garden Apartments
669 Joralemon St
Belleville, NJ 07109
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St
Belleville, NJ 07003
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave
Essex County, NJ 07009
64 Park Avenue
64 Park Ave
East Orange, NJ 07017

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJSummit, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRoseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJSingac, NJUpper Montclair, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJWoodland Park, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJElmwood Park, NJPaterson, NJPassaic, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College