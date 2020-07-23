616 South Orange Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel gym pool 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym pool valet service

Move right into this meticulously renovated apt in the area's premier luxury bldg. The open-layout is highlighted by an airy living/dining area with a bank of windows perfect for sunset viewing. Custom kitchen with high-end stainless-steel appliances to the luxurious Master Bedroom and en-suite with jetted tub/separate shower. Den/Office/Guest bedroom is en-suite with renovated bath. Amenities including a party room w/full kitchen, library/conf room, fitness center, outdoor patio and glass-enclosed indoor pool with NYC views. 24/7 Concierge and valet service by an outstanding staff.