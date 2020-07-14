55 N. Mountain Ave

Amenities
A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently. Once inside, you gaze through new windows at the beauty of the Van Fleck Gardens or possibly the New York City Skyline.
You smile, knowing that your apartment home with its hardwood floors and available FIOS is just minutes from museums, schools, dining and nightlife. This is Montclair and you are at 55 North Mountain Avenue.
In other words, apartment living at its best.