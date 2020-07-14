55 N. Mountain Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning cable included oven Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently. Once inside, you gaze through new windows at the beauty of the Van Fleck Gardens or possibly the New York City Skyline.



You smile, knowing that your apartment home with its hardwood floors and available FIOS is just minutes from museums, schools, dining and nightlife. This is Montclair and you are at 55 North Mountain Avenue.



In other words, apartment living at its best.