Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

55 N. Mountain Ave

55 North Mountain Avenue · (833) 267-6204
Location

55 North Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A04 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 55 N. Mountain Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
cable included
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently. Once inside, you gaze through new windows at the beauty of the Van Fleck Gardens or possibly the New York City Skyline.

You smile, knowing that your apartment home with its hardwood floors and available FIOS is just minutes from museums, schools, dining and nightlife. This is Montclair and you are at 55 North Mountain Avenue.

In other words, apartment living at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Month to 1.5 Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: 40 lbs
Dogs
rent: $50 per dog
Cats
rent: $25 per cat
Parking Details: On Site Parking, Limited Garages Available: $50. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 N. Mountain Ave have any available units?
55 N. Mountain Ave has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 N. Mountain Ave have?
Some of 55 N. Mountain Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 N. Mountain Ave currently offering any rent specials?
55 N. Mountain Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 N. Mountain Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 N. Mountain Ave is pet friendly.
Does 55 N. Mountain Ave offer parking?
Yes, 55 N. Mountain Ave offers parking.
Does 55 N. Mountain Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 N. Mountain Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 N. Mountain Ave have a pool?
No, 55 N. Mountain Ave does not have a pool.
Does 55 N. Mountain Ave have accessible units?
No, 55 N. Mountain Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 55 N. Mountain Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 N. Mountain Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 N. Mountain Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 55 N. Mountain Ave has units with air conditioning.
