51 CEDAR AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Footsteps from the park, community pool and tennis court. A few minutes walk to NYC transportation and NJ transit via bus. Bay Street train station walking distance. This beautiful three story, 4 bedroom house boasts an enclosed front porch, driveway for 4 sedans. This home in sought-after Montclair has an open concept, updated kitchen w/SS appliances and granite countertops. Two large bedrooms and a full bath are on the 2nd floor and two more bedrooms are on the top floor. Finished basement w/ space for storage or rec, laundry, with another recently updated full bath. No pets, no smoking on the premises.