Essex County, NJ
51 CEDAR AVE
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

51 CEDAR AVE

51 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

51 Cedar Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07042

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Footsteps from the park, community pool and tennis court. A few minutes walk to NYC transportation and NJ transit via bus. Bay Street train station walking distance. This beautiful three story, 4 bedroom house boasts an enclosed front porch, driveway for 4 sedans. This home in sought-after Montclair has an open concept, updated kitchen w/SS appliances and granite countertops. Two large bedrooms and a full bath are on the 2nd floor and two more bedrooms are on the top floor. Finished basement w/ space for storage or rec, laundry, with another recently updated full bath. No pets, no smoking on the premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 CEDAR AVE have any available units?
51 CEDAR AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
What amenities does 51 CEDAR AVE have?
Some of 51 CEDAR AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 CEDAR AVE currently offering any rent specials?
51 CEDAR AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 CEDAR AVE pet-friendly?
No, 51 CEDAR AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 51 CEDAR AVE offer parking?
Yes, 51 CEDAR AVE offers parking.
Does 51 CEDAR AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 CEDAR AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 CEDAR AVE have a pool?
Yes, 51 CEDAR AVE has a pool.
Does 51 CEDAR AVE have accessible units?
No, 51 CEDAR AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 51 CEDAR AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 CEDAR AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 CEDAR AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 CEDAR AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
