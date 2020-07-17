All apartments in Essex County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

49 W MC CLELLAN AVE

49 W McClellan Ave · (973) 994-9009
Location

49 W McClellan Ave, Essex County, NJ 07039

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A beautiful 3 Bedrms 1.5 Baths 1 Cargarage single house in Livingston NJ for rent, , updated kitchen & Bathrm, HW floor, Excellent location, close to top rated NJ schools, NYC bus stop and shopping to apply for this rental, first submit a lease application, credit score report ,income verification proof or NTN report, rental insurance is required during the rental period, tenant pay one month broker's fee, one & half month security deposit, one month rent in advance prior to get an all signed lease, tenant pay $100 for @minor repair after 30 days into lease, tenant responsible for lawn maintenance & snow removal, available date 7/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE have any available units?
49 W MC CLELLAN AVE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE have?
Some of 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
49 W MC CLELLAN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE offer parking?
No, 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE have a pool?
No, 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 W MC CLELLAN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
