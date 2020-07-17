49 W MC CLELLAN AVE

Amenities

A beautiful 3 Bedrms 1.5 Baths 1 Cargarage single house in Livingston NJ for rent, , updated kitchen & Bathrm, HW floor, Excellent location, close to top rated NJ schools, NYC bus stop and shopping to apply for this rental, first submit a lease application, credit score report ,income verification proof or NTN report, rental insurance is required during the rental period, tenant pay one month broker's fee, one & half month security deposit, one month rent in advance prior to get an all signed lease, tenant pay $100 for @minor repair after 30 days into lease, tenant responsible for lawn maintenance & snow removal, available date 7/1/2020