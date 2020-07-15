Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

The Park Ridge Apartments located at 240-248 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming apartment community consisting of 24 large one bedroom apartments with hardwood floor, over size rooms and large open floor plan with a dining room. We are situated in the southwest corner of Essex County and cover about ten square miles. It is 20 miles west of New York City. Millburn is bordered on the south by Summit and Springfield in Union County; Maplewood lies to the east; West Orange and Livingston lie to the north; and Florham Park and Chatham, both in Morris County. The NJ Transit provides easy access via rail to New York City, both mid-town and lower Manhattan, as well as the New Jersey transportation hubs of Hoboken, Newark and Jersey City. NJ Transit maintains two train stations in the community in the Short Hills section and in Millburn. The Millburn station is a short walk to the downtown business area. In addition, Millburn Township is a quick 20 minutes from Newark Airport.