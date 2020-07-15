All apartments in Essex County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

Park Ridge Apartments

248 Millburn Avenue · (973) 833-3125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

248 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07041

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 246B · Avail. Aug 7

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 244C · Avail. Aug 7

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 240C · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Park Ridge Apartments located at 240-248 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming apartment community consisting of 24 large one bedroom apartments with hardwood floor, over size rooms and large open floor plan with a dining room. We are situated in the southwest corner of Essex County and cover about ten square miles. It is 20 miles west of New York City. Millburn is bordered on the south by Summit and Springfield in Union County; Maplewood lies to the east; West Orange and Livingston lie to the north; and Florham Park and Chatham, both in Morris County. The NJ Transit provides easy access via rail to New York City, both mid-town and lower Manhattan, as well as the New Jersey transportation hubs of Hoboken, Newark and Jersey City. NJ Transit maintains two train stations in the community in the Short Hills section and in Millburn. The Millburn station is a short walk to the downtown business area. In addition, Millburn Township is a quick 20 minutes from Newark Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: false.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Park Ridge Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
Is Park Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Park Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Ridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Ridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Park Ridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Park Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Park Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Park Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Ridge Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Park Ridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Park Ridge Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
