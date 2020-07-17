48 EAST PASSAIC AVE

Amenities
!! AMAZING RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN BLOOMFIELD !! Take advantage of this excellent recently renovated 2nd floor unit in the Brookdale section of Bloomfield, NJ! This unit occupies 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! This gem is ideally located 5 minutes away from the Bloomfield Train Station, blocks away from the Shuttle Bus, close to restaurants, shopping, places of worship, parks, and so much more! This unit also features a large balcony, a video intercom system, and wall a/c! Take advantage of this great rental opportunity! Schedule a private tour today to see your next potential move!