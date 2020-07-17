All apartments in Essex County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:14 AM

48 EAST PASSAIC AVE

48 East Passaic Avenue · (201) 766-2565
Location

48 East Passaic Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07003

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
!! AMAZING RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN BLOOMFIELD !! Take advantage of this excellent recently renovated 2nd floor unit in the Brookdale section of Bloomfield, NJ! This unit occupies 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! This gem is ideally located 5 minutes away from the Bloomfield Train Station, blocks away from the Shuttle Bus, close to restaurants, shopping, places of worship, parks, and so much more! This unit also features a large balcony, a video intercom system, and wall a/c! Take advantage of this great rental opportunity! Schedule a private tour today to see your next potential move!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE have any available units?
48 EAST PASSAIC AVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE have?
Some of 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE currently offering any rent specials?
48 EAST PASSAIC AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE pet-friendly?
No, 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE offer parking?
No, 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE does not offer parking.
Does 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE have a pool?
No, 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE does not have a pool.
Does 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE have accessible units?
No, 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 48 EAST PASSAIC AVE has units with air conditioning.
