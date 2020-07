Amenities

Welcome home! To this beautiful apartment in a prime location of Bloomfield. 1st floor 3 bedrooms with an open concept. Large living room, dinning room, and updated kitchen, all hardwood floors. Close to eateries,schools, shopping and transportation. Included in rent, storage in basement with new washer/dryer and 2 off street parking spaces. Beautiful backyard for entertaining. Make this yours Today.