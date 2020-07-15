384 WARWICK AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Wondrous brick Carriage House with landscaped yard & open floor plan on a beautiful tree-lined Montrose section street. Picture perfect serene setting makes this 4 bed, 2 full bath home truly unique. The elegant foyer opens up to the kitchen, dining room and living room. Living room features French doors opening to the yard. Around the corner is a first floor bedroom & full bath plus storage area in the utility room. The Second floor provides a spacious landing with laundry, a spectacular master bedroom with lounging or office area, a full bath & two additional bedrooms -one with a built-in loft bunk. The landscaped fenced-in yard offers a stone patio and grill area while the grass area is flanked with perennial flowers. Dual zone central air, whole house water softener system & security system. Pets allowed.