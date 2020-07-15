All apartments in Essex County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

384 WARWICK AVE

384 Warwick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

384 Warwick Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07079

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Wondrous brick Carriage House with landscaped yard & open floor plan on a beautiful tree-lined Montrose section street. Picture perfect serene setting makes this 4 bed, 2 full bath home truly unique. The elegant foyer opens up to the kitchen, dining room and living room. Living room features French doors opening to the yard. Around the corner is a first floor bedroom & full bath plus storage area in the utility room. The Second floor provides a spacious landing with laundry, a spectacular master bedroom with lounging or office area, a full bath & two additional bedrooms -one with a built-in loft bunk. The landscaped fenced-in yard offers a stone patio and grill area while the grass area is flanked with perennial flowers. Dual zone central air, whole house water softener system & security system. Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 WARWICK AVE have any available units?
384 WARWICK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
What amenities does 384 WARWICK AVE have?
Some of 384 WARWICK AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 WARWICK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
384 WARWICK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 WARWICK AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 384 WARWICK AVE is pet friendly.
Does 384 WARWICK AVE offer parking?
No, 384 WARWICK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 384 WARWICK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 WARWICK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 WARWICK AVE have a pool?
No, 384 WARWICK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 384 WARWICK AVE have accessible units?
No, 384 WARWICK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 384 WARWICK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 384 WARWICK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 384 WARWICK AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 384 WARWICK AVE has units with air conditioning.
