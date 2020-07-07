All apartments in Essex County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

348 Millburn Ave

348 Millburn Avenue · (908) 273-2991
Location

348 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07041

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
new construction
Welcome to this rare & unique Loft-Style living opportunity. Come and preview this newly constructed Luxury apartment featuring 2 B/Rs, 2 BAs and located in the heart of Downtown Millburn. The open floor layout, expansive front window, high ceilings & separate dining area will immediately capture your interest. This well appointed unit is highlighted by a designer kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz counter top, breakfast bar, SS appliances & hardwood flooring will not disappoint. The bright Primary B/R features an En Suite, recessed lighting, oversized window & deep walk-in closet. A lovely 2nd B/R is located near the 2nd full bath. There is a dedicated home office work area tucked away near L/R. A convenient laundry area with side by side W/D completes this special apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Millburn Ave have any available units?
348 Millburn Ave has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 348 Millburn Ave have?
Some of 348 Millburn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Millburn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
348 Millburn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Millburn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 348 Millburn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 348 Millburn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 348 Millburn Ave offers parking.
Does 348 Millburn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 348 Millburn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Millburn Ave have a pool?
No, 348 Millburn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 348 Millburn Ave have accessible units?
No, 348 Millburn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Millburn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 Millburn Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Millburn Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 Millburn Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
