348 Millburn Ave

Amenities
Welcome to this rare & unique Loft-Style living opportunity. Come and preview this newly constructed Luxury apartment featuring 2 B/Rs, 2 BAs and located in the heart of Downtown Millburn. The open floor layout, expansive front window, high ceilings & separate dining area will immediately capture your interest. This well appointed unit is highlighted by a designer kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz counter top, breakfast bar, SS appliances & hardwood flooring will not disappoint. The bright Primary B/R features an En Suite, recessed lighting, oversized window & deep walk-in closet. A lovely 2nd B/R is located near the 2nd full bath. There is a dedicated home office work area tucked away near L/R. A convenient laundry area with side by side W/D completes this special apartment.